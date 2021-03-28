Jessica Woodward



December 2,1995 - March 12, 2021



A beloved daughter, granddaughter, sister, niece, cousin and friend, Jessica Renee Woodward left this world very unexpectedly, at 25, on March 12, 2021.



Born in Charlottesville, Va., on December 2, 1995, she was a born fighter that was full of life. At just 3 pounds and 1/5 ounce, Jessica learned to fight and live on purpose from the very minute she entered this world. Jessica committed her life to the Lord as a young girl and lived to bless others.



Jessica often lived as a nomad, of sorts, touching the lives of others across numerous states with her exuberant laugh and beautiful smile. She was a lover of life and enjoyed listening and dancing to music. She was also joyful, outgoing, resourceful, and vivacious. Affectionately called Jessie, by those closest to her, her beautiful eyes pierced your soul with love and affectionate concern for your well-being. Jessie wanted to know that you were ok! Her gorgeous blue eyes, infectious smile, and contagious laughter will live on in our hearts and minds forever.



Jessica leaves behind her parents, Kevin Woodward; Valerie and Allen Bachert; and numerous brothers and sisters as follows, Brittany; Matthew, wife Allison, and daughter Emma; Kathryn; Samuel; Taylor; Jaelle, husband Richard, and daughter Natalie; Janele, husband Jaime, and son Johnathan. Jessica also left behind countless other family members that loved her and are far too many to mention. She especially held her Aunt Jenny and Aunt Kristen close to her heart.



A Celebration of Life will be held later this summer in July and will span across several states at locations that will be announced in the days to come; an alternative will be offered that will allow those who cannot travel to honor Jessie's life from your own back yard.



When you think of Jessie, celebrate the good memories you have of her. Remember that life is fragile and short and should be lived on purpose knowing that God promises to work all things together for good for those who love him and are called according to his purpose (Romans 8:28).



