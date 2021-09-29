Menu
Jim Pitts
1956 - 2021
BORN
1956
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Albemarle High School
Jim Pitts

Jim Pitts died on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at UVa Medical Center.

He is survived by his wife, Pat; his sons and their partners, Taylor and Stephanie and Zachary and Cassie; his mother, Cora; his brothers, Geoff and John; his sisters-in-law, Judi, Jeanette, Laura and Nancy; by a loving and close-knit group of nieces, nephews, their children, many 1st, 2nd and 3rd cousins, and other assorted relatives. He is also survived by his life-long best friend, Michael Sandell.

James Colvin Pitts was born in Charlottesville, on February 20, 1956. He attended public schools where, at age 14, he fell in love with Patricia Buehler and never got over it. In 1976, he gave up a promising academic career at Virginia Tech to become a founder of Ace Contracting, Inc., a building and remodeling company that he guided and loved with his brothers for forty-five years.

He was a strong, skilled athlete who excelled at track, skiing, volley ball, skydiving and especially angling—freshwater, surf, offshore—spinning or fly fishing. He was also an avid sports fan, especially of his beloved UVa Basketball team. His infectious, loud, boisterous enthusiasm frequently got our entire family on its feet, joining him in clapping and yelling. He attended the ACC Tournament whenever he could and had the great pleasure of being present when his team won the NCAA Championship in 2019.

Jim was a Boy Scout and later a Scout leader. He was accomplished in the kitchen where his signature dish was Grits Soufflé. His father taught Jim and his brother John a passion for all things avian and the two of them would frequently drag their oldest brother, kicking and screaming, on birding expeditions which all three loved. Jim's mother is a wild flower expert and a wild flower thief and she and Jim loved to go on expeditions to steal specimens from forbidden property. Jim helped organize and regularly attended his Albemarle High School reunions where he delighted in visiting with old friends.

He grew to become a remarkably accomplished and experienced builder who supervised and constructed a wide array of projects all over Charlottesville and Albemarle. At Ace Contracting he mentored many dozens of young carpenters and helped hundreds of clients realize their building dreams. His expertise, conscientious care, warmth and great sense of humor quickly converted most of his clients to friends. Occasionally, during an initial site meeting, he was known to ask potential customers "Are you rich?" Anyone who didn't laugh at this ridiculously inappropriate question was not worthy of Jim. He gave the same care and attention to a simple bathroom remodel that he did to his larger and much more demanding projects.

He married his childhood sweetheart, Pat, in 1978, and they had two sons. Although hard to imagine, his family was even more important to him than UVa Basketball—nothing took precedence over his love and care for his wife and their boys. He taught Taylor to be a chef and Zach to be a carpenter and he instilled in both of them a love of the natural world that came directly from his own father. His boys (and his entire extended family) thought of Jim as the person who could take care of anything, fix anything or figure out anything.

His sincerity, warmth, emotional involvement and outstanding sense of humor were a gift to everyone he ever encountered. It's impossible to imagine a world without him.

A memorial service for Jim will be held at some point, hopefully when the pandemic subsides. Anyone interested in being notified about this can go to tinyurl.com/jimmy-baby-bird and sign up. In the meantime, and in lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to any of the following, AHIP, Shenandoah National Park, Coastal Virginia Wildlife, Observatory, Pea Island Wildlife Refuge, PACEM,The Nature Conservancy, Habitat for Humanity, or Building Goodness Foundation.
Published by Daily Progress on Sep. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I grew up in Virginia till 9th grade and there were 4 childhood friends who I spent every day with. Jimmy was one of them. I have tried to contact him over the years but have never been able to locate him being I have lived in Texas. I just tonight googled his name and saw the sad news. He was a great friend. An excellent athlete and so down to earth I loved him and so did my parents. I was at his house so much with Ned who passed in 9th grade and was also so great a kid, and Mike and Lee and John we all played sports everyday. Jimmy was like the guy on the Corn Flakes box, just salt of the earth solid kid, funny and total goodness. RIP Jimmy and my codolences to his family.
allen tanner
Friend
December 29, 2021
Thoughts and prayers for the entire Pitts family !!
Candy J Amero
November 8, 2021
I am so heartbroken over the loss of Jim. He was such as exception human being; always kind, cheerful, and caring. I will never forget the generosity and love he showed me, his cousin, over the last 60+ years. God bless you, Jim. My thoughts and prayers are with Pat and the rest of Jim´s family.
Emelie Brown
Family
October 20, 2021
Jimmy you always made a point of talking to me whenever I saw you out in public or at the reunions. I will always treasure our last conversation when you talked about your health. You were so positive and upbeat and a shining star. Jimmy I will miss you. The world has lost a great person.
Karen
School
October 6, 2021
We remember Jim exactly as described in his loving obituary. We thought of the three Pitts brothers as the best, most charming and sophisticated team of carpenters we ever dealt with. Everyone who got to know this special young man shares his family's sense of deep loss.
Roland & Rosanne Simon
Work
October 6, 2021
Debbie & I are so sorry to hear about your loss Pat. Jimmy was a great person and a great friend to The Class of 1974 and the Albemarle Renegade Reunion. He will be missed. John Nelms
John Nelms
Friend
October 5, 2021
I have known and worked with Jim and all the Pitts boys on many projects, over many years. I remember meeting Jim on a job site a year or two ago shortly after my parents had passed. Jim just stopped what he was doing walked up to me and said this guy needs a hug. That's the kind of person he was. He will be missed greatly by all that knew him. My heart goes out to all the Pitts family.
Michael Milam
Work
October 4, 2021
The world has lost a great man. As a child and teenager I just loved being around him and your whole family. As an adult I have the awareness of the superior qualities Jimmy had that made being around him such a pleasure. Sending my love to all of you.
Courtney Douglas
October 4, 2021
Pat - Sending you and your boys my deepest condolences. Life is fragile I pray you are flooded with beautiful memories. Kelly
Kelly Haslup
October 3, 2021
I just met Jim 2 months ago at the 1974 AHS Reunion held at Timberlake Grill with my husband, David, who was in Jim's class. We had an easy conversation, and upon reflection, I am amazed at his positive and relaxed demeanor and perspective in general. What is maybe more telling is what he was not; he was not self-absorbed, anxious, fearful, or gloomy. Jim was relaxed and made time to talk to a perfect stranger with all that must have been going through his mind at the time. David and I extend our best wishes and prayers for peace and comfort to his family and friends and for strength and grace as his wife and children move ahead without him in the days and weeks ahead. Dawn and Dave Argenbright
Dawn Argenbright
October 3, 2021
Jim was one of my favorite contractors to work with. Larger than life. He will be missed.
Todd Leback
Work
October 1, 2021
Our deepest sympathy and thoughts for Jim, Pat and the boys. Although distance now separates us, we regularly think about the Pitts and the intertwining of our lives. Continue to move forward with all the best memories intact!
Jeff and Donna Schwoebel
October 1, 2021
My sincere condolences, Pat, for the loss of your love Jimmy. What a tremendous loss for humanity. I and all that knew Jimmy were blessed by his presence, his grace, his strength, his joy and his laughter. My heart is full with tears for you Pat, your sons, his brothers, and all your extended family of heart. With love! Bill Sams
Bill Sams
Friend
September 30, 2021
Our sincere condolences to the whole Pitts family! A big loss, indeed. David and Christiana
Christiana and David Brenin
Other
September 30, 2021
My sincere condolences to the entire Pitts family. Just reading the obituary reinforces the admiration I have for the Pitts boys and their loved ones.
Carolyn Engelhard
Other
September 30, 2021
Jimmy sounds like he was an amazing man. We are so very sorry that the world has lost such a one as him and especially sorry for your loss of the wonderful husband and Dad he was to you. May all your good memories of him fill some of the hole his death has left. We are so sorry, Pat.
Rick and Nancy Moore
September 29, 2021
Pat, Steve and I are so sad to hear of Jimmy´s passing. I have such great memories from AHS and our reunions. Jimmy was such a fun loving guy and always cared about others. Praying for you and your family. Much love. Cathy and Steve
Cathy Roberts Ferguson
School
September 29, 2021
Dear Pat, I am so sorry for the loss of Jimmy. What a good and shining human he was. I have always thought that y'all's love story was one of the most beautiful I have ever known.
Conway Weary
School
September 29, 2021
Ed Sawyer Drywall
September 29, 2021
Our deepest sympathy to Pat, Taylor and Zach. Jim was one of the nicest human beings we have known. Love and prayers to you all.
Michael and Lori Coltrane
Friend
September 29, 2021
The members and supporters of the Albemarle High School Alumni Association were very sorry to hear about Jim´s passing. It is always sad to lose a member of the Albemarle family, and we offer our condolences to his family and friends.
Albemarle High School Alumni Association
September 29, 2021
Pat, I am so sorry to hear of Jimmy's passing. My thoughts and prayers are with you, Taylor and Zach. I know he will be greatly missed.
Debbie Ashley
Friend
September 29, 2021
What a man. "It's impossible to imagine a world without him" - amen to that. I will miss his sharp wit and impish sense of humor. Thank you, Jimmy, for being such a devoted and loving husband to my dear friend Pat, and for helping me through some difficult times (and renovations!). I hope you can fly like a bird. God be with you.
Jane Perry
September 29, 2021
I dealt with Jim often at my job at Blue Ridge Builders Supply and am sad to hear of his passing. He was always a pleasure to work with. My condolences to his family.
Diana M Stalnaker
September 29, 2021
Pat, Diane and I are so sorry for your loss. Just know we are praying for you and that you and Jimmy had a huge impact in my life and like you, a piece of my heart is missing. I pray the Lord will hold you and your family tight in HIs arms. Love Greg
Gregory R Hewitt
School
September 29, 2021
yes, impossible to imagine this world without jimmy in it. he was a prince among knaves; the most real of all humans, in whose presence, even if briefly, we all became better. i can only hope that he knew what he meant to me and my family. shine on, steely.....i cherish the memory of you.
dinah douglas
Friend
September 29, 2021
Showing 1 - 26 of 26 results