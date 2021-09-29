I grew up in Virginia till 9th grade and there were 4 childhood friends who I spent every day with. Jimmy was one of them. I have tried to contact him over the years but have never been able to locate him being I have lived in Texas. I just tonight googled his name and saw the sad news. He was a great friend. An excellent athlete and so down to earth I loved him and so did my parents. I was at his house so much with Ned who passed in 9th grade and was also so great a kid, and Mike and Lee and John we all played sports everyday. Jimmy was like the guy on the Corn Flakes box, just salt of the earth solid kid, funny and total goodness. RIP Jimmy and my codolences to his family.

allen tanner Friend December 29, 2021