Joan "Jody" Blatz



November 11, 1922 - January 6, 2022



Joan Blatz, a woman of immense love, wisdom, wit and compassion left this world on January 6, 2022, after 99 years of spreading her love and joy of life to everyone around her.



Born Joan Ipsen in Schenectady, New York, she attended Cornell University where she met Durand Blatz with whom she celebrated 71 years of marriage before his passing in 2012.



Her children, Barry and wife, Betsy, Galen, Megan and husband, Jay, John and wife, Kim, and Elizabeth became both the the source and the recipients of her seemingly boundless joy and love. Joan always found beauty and solace in nature and loved hiking while living in Vermont and later in Colorado. She continued her daily walks in Charlottesville, regularly seen in the neighborhood with her trekking poles.



Her thirst for knowledge and learning led her to the study and practice of spiritual philosophy and religious contemplation. She focused in particular on Centering Prayer, a non-denominational meditation practice whose philosophies were central to her life. Centering prayer was developed by Father Thomas Keating with whom she had a special friendship. She formed a meditation group and over the years they met regularly for practice, discussion and fellowship which formed the basis of an ever widening circle of friends.



In addition to her children she leaves her grandchildren, Kimberley and husband, Phil, Kristen, Elissa and husband, Mark, and Eric and her great-grandchildren, Sage, Cyrus, Sabrina and Maya.



She was an inspiration to all of us who loved her and to so many whose lives she touched.



She was filled with love and grace and we were all blessed to be in her circle of light.



Published by Daily Progress from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2022.