Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Daily Progress
Daily Progress Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Joan Susan Farant
1956 - 2021
BORN
1956
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Preddy Funeral Home
59 Edgewood School Ln
Madison, VA
Joan Susan Farant

MADISON, Va.

Joan Susan Farant, 64, of Syria, Madison County, passed away on Saturday, February 13, 2021, in Novant Culpeper Hospital. She was born on December 4, 1956, to the late Rudolph Douglas Farant and Edna Winnifred Hoggard Farant. She was also predeceased by her grandparents, Willie Earl "Bill" Hoggard and Winnifred Estelle Putnam Hoggard.

She is survived by four brothers, Theo Walter Benton Jr. and wife, Nancy, Timothy Warren Farant, Brian Douglas Farant, and David Allen Farant; uncle, Butch Hoggard; special neighbors and lifelong friends, Michael and Ivy Corbin; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Sue loved her home in the mountains and her life there. She especially enjoyed watching shows of the past on television and had a particular interest in current news shows. She kept scrapbooks of subjects that interested her including actors from favorite shows. She collected Barbie dolls and annually donated one from her collection to a child during the holiday season. Sue had a gift of remembering dates and could tell you when someone she knew was born or last visited along with the day of the week the date fell on.

A graveside funeral conducted by Pastor David Lefon was held on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Criglersville Cemetery.

Published by Daily Progress on Mar. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
13
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Criglersville Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Preddy Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Cousin Susie was a gem. I remember visiting with her on our many childhood visits to Syria. She always had a funny story to tell. May her soul, and the souls of all the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, Rest In Peace.
Mark Hoggard
March 21, 2021
I am so sorry to have heard of Susie's passing. We played together growing up and enjoyed each other's company when we got older. I love you Susie! Chrystal & David Reilly (Hoggard cousins)
Chrystal Reilly
March 21, 2021
I loved this woman so much! She was such a blessing to each and every one of us Hoggards...
Amy Hoggard Nunnally
March 21, 2021
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of God, friends and family comfort you through your grief. 2nd Thessalonians 2: 16,17
D T
March 15, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results