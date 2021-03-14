Joan Susan FarantMADISON, Va.Joan Susan Farant, 64, of Syria, Madison County, passed away on Saturday, February 13, 2021, in Novant Culpeper Hospital. She was born on December 4, 1956, to the late Rudolph Douglas Farant and Edna Winnifred Hoggard Farant. She was also predeceased by her grandparents, Willie Earl "Bill" Hoggard and Winnifred Estelle Putnam Hoggard.She is survived by four brothers, Theo Walter Benton Jr. and wife, Nancy, Timothy Warren Farant, Brian Douglas Farant, and David Allen Farant; uncle, Butch Hoggard; special neighbors and lifelong friends, Michael and Ivy Corbin; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.Sue loved her home in the mountains and her life there. She especially enjoyed watching shows of the past on television and had a particular interest in current news shows. She kept scrapbooks of subjects that interested her including actors from favorite shows. She collected Barbie dolls and annually donated one from her collection to a child during the holiday season. Sue had a gift of remembering dates and could tell you when someone she knew was born or last visited along with the day of the week the date fell on.A graveside funeral conducted by Pastor David Lefon was held on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Criglersville Cemetery.