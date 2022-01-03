Joan McSwigan Standish
October 18, 1928 - December 27, 2021
Joan McSwigan Standish passed peacefully on Monday, December 27, 2021 at Westminster Canterbury of the Blue Ridge in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Born a twin, October 18, 1928 to Kathryn Bowler McSwigan and Andrew Brady McSwigan of Pittsburgh, Penn., she graduated from the Ellis School and Carnegie Tech (now Carnegie Mellon). On October 9, 1954, Joan was married to Robert Nevin Standish Jr. of Sewickley, Penn. They were married 51 years prior to Bob's death in 2006 and resided in Sewickley, Penn. until their move to Keswick, Va. in 1982.
Joan was a lifelong gardener and horticulture enthusiast. She was a member of the Garden Club of Allegheny County, the Trowel and Error Garden Club, Sewickley, Penn. and Keswick Garden Club. In her early years of marriage, she and Bob traveled extensively and she accompanied him on many a duck hunt, or overseas grouse hunts. She even successfully took up Skeet competitively as Bob was quite an accomplished shot. Joan was active philanthropically with the Sewickley Child Health Association and Sewickley Valley Hospital, as well as a trained docent at Phipps Conservatory in Pittsburgh, and she was an accredited judge of flower arranging and horticulture. A woman of deep faith, she was a member of St. James Catholic Church in Sewickley, later Grace Episcopal Church, Cismont, Va. For the last 15 years of her life, she regularly attended First Presbyterian Church, Charlottesville, Va. with her daughter and family. Joan and Bob were former members of the Allegheny Country Club, Rolling Rock Club, Sewickley Heights Gun Club, Farmington Country Club and the Keswick Club.
Joan is survived by her only child, Elizabeth Standish Sackson of Keswick; and her husband of 33 years, Mark; four grandchildren, Nevin (Emily), Stewart (Audrey), Nathaniel and Eleanor. She was predeceased by her sister, Kathryn, but is survived by two sisters, Marjorie Friday and Jean McCague (her twin) and a brother, Andrew McSwigan (June) all of Pittsburgh.
While living at Westminster Canterbury of the Blue Ridge, after Bob's 2006 death, Joan found fulfillment in many pursuits, including French language classes, water color and oil classes, Bible Study and flower arranging for the enjoyment of her neighbors. An artistic soul, Joan was continually creating on some level and often sketches or thoughts have been found on the backs of envelopes or tucked into magazines. She was also accomplished in needlecraft, creating many a piece of crewelwork, needlepoint, or baby sweater. She was a lady of style and substance, having a lifelong interest in fashion after years of modeling with her twin. She could pinpoint a well-made garment from a distance and passed this skill to her daughter. Joan was devoted to the preservation of the environment from early days, believing in conservation, recycling and repurposing when it wasn't at all fashionable. In her leisure, she enjoyed Broadway musicals and classic films. Her sense of humor was sharp, but always found a laugh among those who knew her.
Burial will be held privately for family and a memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, January 21, 2022 at Westminster-Canterbury of the Blue Ridge.
The family respectfully asks that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to the Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Parkway, Charlottesville, Va. 22911 or hopva.org
.
A debt of gratitude is also extended to the caring staff of Health Care 3 at WCBR who lovingly cared for Joan over the last three months of her life.
Published by Daily Progress on Jan. 3, 2022.