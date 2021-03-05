Joan Rosson TannerJoan Rosson Tanner, of Madison, Va., died on Thursday, March 4, 2021, at age 83.Joan is welcomed into heaven by her beloved husband, Robert "Bobby" M. Tanner, and their son, Timothy Glenn Gaines Tanner.Joan is survived by her loving daughter, Tracy Tanner Bond and her husband, William R. Bond III; her dedicated son, Thomas Michael Tanner Sr., and his friend, Sara Joyner Haney; a son, Todd Thornhill Tanner and his wife, Geneva, all of Madison. Joan loved her grandchildren, and each was special to her, Christy Rene "C. R." Tanner, Dana Williams and her husband, Cody, Christopher Robert Tanner Beard and his wife Amy, Thomas Michael Tanner Jr. and his wife, Michelle Longley, Karen Payton and her husband, Travis, Kendall McDaniel and his wife, Lindsay; and step-granddaughters, Catina Hurlock Irving and her husband, Rob, Sara Bond McGann and husband, M. Benji.Joan's legacy of joy continues in her great-grandchildren, Keith Tyler Jr., Sara Elizabeth Weaver, Coy Shane Williams II, Virginia Rose Tanner, Haddie Melone and Elsie Inez McDaniel, Rose McKay Payton and Zachary Tillman McGann.Her life was blessed by many friends, including Steve and Betty Grayson, Everette Weakley, Fletcher and Sally Askew, Marjorie and Glenn Sprouse, and Nancy Duff Tanner.Joan was Owner and Operator of Feed Store Antiques and tirelessly curated treasures until March 2020; having a hand in Farmers Center for 67 years. She was a member of Fairview Christian Church and in recent years found her church family at Rapidan Baptist Church in "beautiful downtown Wolftown, Va." Joan joined Madison Rescue Squad in 1964, and is a "Life Member". Joan is a past President of Madison Fire Auxiliary. In recent years, Joan has enjoyed spending time outside and watching the birds from her window. Joan's genealogy research found practically every family in Madison, Va. with family tree branches reaching hundreds of thousands!Special thanks to Pastor Jeffrey Tucker, for prayers, comfort, and friendship; also, Pastors Alan Gray and Tim Duggins.Memorial contributions may be made to:Rapidan Baptist Church, and mailed to c/o Treasurer, 188 Edgewood School Lane, or Madison County Volunteer Rescue Squad, P. O. Box 868, or Madison County Volunteer Fire Com., P. O. Box 255, all of Madison, Virginia 22727 or Fairview Christian Church Cemetery Fund, P. O. Box 19, Hood, Virginia 22723.Joan's community of friends and the legacy of her family will be remembered as "A life well lived". Special thanks for all the support Joan received since her cancer diagnosis January 19, 2021. A Celebration of Life will be held once the dangers of COVID-19 are better controlled.