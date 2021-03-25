Joanna Herring Wilkins
Joanna Herring Wilkins, 38, of Charlottesville, passed away on Thursday, March 18, 2021. Joanna was born on October 18, 1982, in Charlottesville, Virginia, to William and Judith Herring.
Joanna was preceded in death by her father, William L. Herring Sr.; her paternal grandparents, Curtis W. Herring and Dorothy D. Herring; and her maternal grandparents, Clayton Scott Duncan Jr. and Katherine P. Duncan.
Joanna is survived by her husband, Jon Wilkins; and two beautiful boys, Cole William Wilkins and Clayton Timothy Wilkins. Joanna is survived by her mother, Judith D. Herring. In addition, Joanna is survived by her siblings, William Herring Jr. and his wife, Sue Ann, Kelly E. King and her husband, Rick, Ruth A. DeLong and her husband, John, Joel T. Herring and his wife, Dinah and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends.
Joanna graduated from Monticello High School, James Madison University and received her master's degree from The University of New Mexico. Shortly after receiving her master's degree, Joanna moved to Santa Fe, New Mexico with her future husband, Jon, and their two dachshunds, to work for a small environmental consulting firm employing her Geographic Information Systems skills. While Joanna enjoyed her scientific work, her greatest passion was her family, both her living family located mostly in Virginia and the future family she hoped to have one day. She moved back to Virginia and set down roots in Charlottesville. Joanna's family was at the core of everything she did, from endlessly researching baby bottle sterilizers, to single handedly replacing all the doorknobs and bathroom fixtures in her home. Joanna was a fervently protective and devoted mother to her two boys and not only a loving companion but also best friend to her husband. Always patient, never quick to anger, and an everlasting wellspring of love and compassion that will continue to sustain her family long after she has left this world.
A celebration of Joanna's life will be held on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at Christ Community Church, 329 Riverside Ave., Charlottesville, VA 22902, burial at Monticello Memorial Gardens will follow. Memorial contributions may be made to the Charlottesville Albemarle SPCA and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
Published by Daily Progress from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2021.