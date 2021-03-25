Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Daily Progress
Daily Progress Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Joanna Herring Wilkins
1982 - 2021
BORN
1982
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Monticello High School
FUNERAL HOME
Teague Funeral Home
2260 IVY RD
Charlottesville, VA
Joanna Herring Wilkins

Joanna Herring Wilkins, 38, of Charlottesville, passed away on Thursday, March 18, 2021. Joanna was born on October 18, 1982, in Charlottesville, Virginia, to William and Judith Herring.

Joanna was preceded in death by her father, William L. Herring Sr.; her paternal grandparents, Curtis W. Herring and Dorothy D. Herring; and her maternal grandparents, Clayton Scott Duncan Jr. and Katherine P. Duncan.

Joanna is survived by her husband, Jon Wilkins; and two beautiful boys, Cole William Wilkins and Clayton Timothy Wilkins. Joanna is survived by her mother, Judith D. Herring. In addition, Joanna is survived by her siblings, William Herring Jr. and his wife, Sue Ann, Kelly E. King and her husband, Rick, Ruth A. DeLong and her husband, John, Joel T. Herring and his wife, Dinah and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends.

Joanna graduated from Monticello High School, James Madison University and received her master's degree from The University of New Mexico. Shortly after receiving her master's degree, Joanna moved to Santa Fe, New Mexico with her future husband, Jon, and their two dachshunds, to work for a small environmental consulting firm employing her Geographic Information Systems skills. While Joanna enjoyed her scientific work, her greatest passion was her family, both her living family located mostly in Virginia and the future family she hoped to have one day. She moved back to Virginia and set down roots in Charlottesville. Joanna's family was at the core of everything she did, from endlessly researching baby bottle sterilizers, to single handedly replacing all the doorknobs and bathroom fixtures in her home. Joanna was a fervently protective and devoted mother to her two boys and not only a loving companion but also best friend to her husband. Always patient, never quick to anger, and an everlasting wellspring of love and compassion that will continue to sustain her family long after she has left this world.

A celebration of Joanna's life will be held on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at Christ Community Church, 329 Riverside Ave., Charlottesville, VA 22902, burial at Monticello Memorial Gardens will follow. Memorial contributions may be made to the Charlottesville Albemarle SPCA and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Published by Daily Progress from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
27
Celebration of Life
10:30a.m.
Christ Community Church
329 Riverside Ave, Charlottesville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Teague Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
I am truly sorry to hear of your loss. I´m holding you and your family in my heart. I live nearby so let me know if you need anything.
Donna Redmond
March 27, 2021
My sincere condolences to your family during this difficult time. May you be comforted by Gods love and peace. You are in my prayers.
Joyce Washington
March 27, 2021
My deepest sympathy to the family during this difficult. You will be in my thoughts and prayers. May God grant you perfect peace now and always.
Paula Johnson Brown
March 26, 2021
I was very sad to hear about Joanna. My deepest sympathy to the families. God Bless.
Wanda Martin
March 25, 2021
Jasmine-Nicole Richardson
March 25, 2021
To all of Joanna´s loved ones, I am saddened to hear of Joanna´s passing. When Joanna was a student at Stone-Robinson, it was evident early in her years that she was going to be a positive light. Her smile always lit up the room and her kindness and caring nature were appreciated by everyone. While we grieve her loss may we also rejoice knowing she and her dad are together watching over us. My prayers for you are for comfort and peace.
Patricia Reardon
March 25, 2021
Jon, Cole and Clayton, my deepest thoughts and prayers are with you and all those that knew and loved Joanna! I'm thankful to have known such a kind and beautiful person. I'm next door if you need anything!!
Jasmine-Nicole Richardson
March 25, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results