Joe Bunts Jr.
1958 - 2021
BORN
1958
DIED
2021
Joe Bunts

January 9, 1958 - March 7, 2021

Joe Bunts, age 63, of Charlottesville, died on March 7, 2021, due to heart failure after a long battle with colorectal cancer. He was born on Janury 9, 1958, to his predeceased parents, Mary "Ann" Bunts (Sarver) and Joseph W. Bunts.

Joe is survived by his loving wife, Beth (Rupp) of 18 years and their child, Mickey (age 17); siblings, John L. (Lori) of Galena, Md., Jeffrey S. (Jamie) of Barboursville, Va., and Sarah E. of Charlottesville, Va.

Joe was a multi-talented person who worked as a computer consultant, and his deepest passion was music. Joe played string bass throughout Virginia including University of Virginia Heritage Music Theater, Washington & Lee Orchestra, Rockbridge Symphony, Rockbridge Choral Society, Charlottesville Municipal Band, Salute to Swing Band, The Rapidan Orchestra, Live Arts, Four County Players and countless other gigs throughout Virginia. His in-depth knowledge of music, willingness to share it, and eagerness to bring about quality musical experiences was highly valued by many. He was always eager to share a laugh and show off his considerable wit with great puns and bad jokes. He was a gentle giant and gave the best hugs.

The family plans to hold a music-filled Celebration of Life Memorial once COVID restrictions are eased. Contributions can be made in support at: https://gofund.me/945c85b0

A Better Cremation

511 Stewart Street, Charlottesville, VA 22902
Published by Daily Progress on Mar. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry to hear about Joe's passing. He was a pleasure to be around. Joe was a customer when I worked at Kroger and he always had a smile on his face. He was very helpful to me years later when he was at CAAR. The world lost a good man.
Bobby Crickenberger
March 17, 2021
The members and supporters of the Albemarle High School Alumni Association were very sorry to hear about Joe´s passing. It is always sad to lose a member of the Albemarle family, and we offer our condolences to his family and friends.
Albemarle High School Alumni Association
March 17, 2021
Robert Kain
March 16, 2021
So sad to see a gifted talent pass into the great beyond. I say this for myself and my deceased wife, Gail Pataky, who played innumerable gigs with Joe, who always described her jokingly as "lovely and semi-talented" although they both had the greatest respect for each other and never missed a chance to make music together. His humor was constant and unforgettable. I know all who knew him will miss his wit and talent.
Bob Miller
March 15, 2021
I´ve known Joe since I was in diapers. I had a chance to work with him later at the Charlottesville association of Realtors. He was always helpful and friendly. My sympathy to his family.
Trey Durham
March 14, 2021
One of the nicest people I have ever met. Condolences to the Family.
Chris Culotta
March 14, 2021
