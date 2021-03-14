Joe Bunts
January 9, 1958 - March 7, 2021
Joe Bunts, age 63, of Charlottesville, died on March 7, 2021, due to heart failure after a long battle with colorectal cancer. He was born on Janury 9, 1958, to his predeceased parents, Mary "Ann" Bunts (Sarver) and Joseph W. Bunts.
Joe is survived by his loving wife, Beth (Rupp) of 18 years and their child, Mickey (age 17); siblings, John L. (Lori) of Galena, Md., Jeffrey S. (Jamie) of Barboursville, Va., and Sarah E. of Charlottesville, Va.
Joe was a multi-talented person who worked as a computer consultant, and his deepest passion was music. Joe played string bass throughout Virginia including University of Virginia Heritage Music Theater, Washington & Lee Orchestra, Rockbridge Symphony, Rockbridge Choral Society, Charlottesville Municipal Band, Salute to Swing Band, The Rapidan Orchestra, Live Arts, Four County Players and countless other gigs throughout Virginia. His in-depth knowledge of music, willingness to share it, and eagerness to bring about quality musical experiences was highly valued by many. He was always eager to share a laugh and show off his considerable wit with great puns and bad jokes. He was a gentle giant and gave the best hugs.
The family plans to hold a music-filled Celebration of Life Memorial once COVID restrictions are eased. Contributions can be made in support at: https://gofund.me/945c85b0
Published by Daily Progress on Mar. 14, 2021.