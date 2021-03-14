So sad to see a gifted talent pass into the great beyond. I say this for myself and my deceased wife, Gail Pataky, who played innumerable gigs with Joe, who always described her jokingly as "lovely and semi-talented" although they both had the greatest respect for each other and never missed a chance to make music together. His humor was constant and unforgettable. I know all who knew him will miss his wit and talent.

Bob Miller March 15, 2021