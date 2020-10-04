John B. "Jack" Schmid
John B. "Jack" Schmid, 86, of Charlottesville, Va., died peacefully at his home in Charlottesville on Wednesday, September 30, 2020.
Born in 1934, in Cincinnati, Ohio, Jack was the son of John Bernard Schmid and Cecelia Fischer Schmid.
Jack is survived by his beloved and loving wife of 30 years, Beth Schmid of Charlottesville; his daughter from his former marriage, Robin Schmid and her daughter, Lauren Graft, of Arlington, Va.; his stepdaughter, Erin Cronin and her husband, Sean, and their two sons, Tyler and Kellan, of Wilmington, N.C.; two sisters, Jane George and her husband, Bob, of Reading, Ohio, and Cindy Dall and her husband, Jim, of Sebring, Fla. Jack was predeceased by a brother, Ronald Schmid.
Condolences for the family may be left at www.hillandwood.com
