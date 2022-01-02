John Wesley Critzer
December 31, 1934 - December 24, 2021
John Wesley Critzer, 86, of Charlottesville, Va., passed away on Friday, December 24, 2021, at University of Virginia Medical Center.
John was born on December 31, 1934, to the late John Douglas Critzer and Margaret Farish Critzer in Batesville, Va. He was preceded in death by his son, John Douglas Critzer II; sisters, E. Ann C. Charron Deane and Janet C. Tapscott Riley; and his nephew, James Douglas Crenshaw.
He is survived by his sister, Thelma C. Crenshaw; his son, Jeffrey Wayne Critzer and his wife, Pam; his grandchildren, Jennifer Davis, Jessica Hewitt, Britney Kidd, Garrett Critzer, Chris Critzer and Josh Critzer; and 12 great-grandchildren.
John attended Lane High School, after which he served in the United States Marine Corps (1954-1958). Upon his discharge he worked with his father and uncles in carpentry, building and remodeling homes until he retired. After retirement he spent his time designing and building arts and crafts, such as casings for grandfather clocks, picture frames, back scratchers, etc. for the remainder of his life.
A graveside service will be held at Riverview Cemetery on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at 2 p.m., with the Reverend Larry Wingfield presiding.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.hillandwood.com
.
Published by Daily Progress on Jan. 2, 2022.