I went to AHS with John and both my brother and I played football and other sports with him. He really loved basketball. I remember he would get to school early to assure a place on the court in the mornings before school started. John was one of the first at AHS to dribble between the legs and behind his back - this kind of basketball was not approved of back then; John was ahead if his time as today this kind of play is fundamental to the game. I occasionally saw John at the grocery store in later years and we always had a good time talking about the "good old days" playing ball at AHS. I will remember John as an 'old school guy', tough as nails with a heart of gold. Rest In Peace John.

Dan Falwell January 12, 2022