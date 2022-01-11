John Solomon Cronk
June 15, 1942 - January 6, 2022
John Solomon Cronk, 79, of Keswick, Va., died on January 6, 2022, at home. Born on June 15, 1942, in Charlottesville, Va., he was the son of the late Arthur and Gay Cronk.
He mentored and coached many youths throughout the community via various sports. He worked tirelessly all while sporting a constant smile, ready to dole out giant hugs and plenty of jokes. To know John was to love him. His favorite saying was, "It doesn't cost anything to be nice." Those words were the embodiment of John.
John is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 58 years, Ruby; their daughters, Ann Weidman and husband, Eddie, of Scottsville, and Sarah Defosses and husband, Andrew, of Palm Harbor, Fla.; grandchildren, Michael Weidman, Megan Weidman, George and William Defosses; great-grandchildren, Dacoda, Michael, Alden, Rosie, Aubrie, and Eli; siblings, Fred Cronk of Troy, Va., and Vera Porter of Newport News, Va.; sister-in-law, Marie Wilkerson; and brother-in-law, Vernon Wilkerson. He is also survived by special friends, Jeff Hutchinson, Ernest "Blue" Bomar, and Gary Campbell. There are far too many special and wonderful people to count, and anyone that knew him was considered a friend.
A family night will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at Hill and Wood Funeral Home, 201 North 1st Street, Charlottesville, VA 22902.
A funeral service will be held 1 p.m. on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at First Church of the Nazarene (Nazarene Church), 3056 Louisa Road, Keswick, VA 22947. Interment will immediately follow at Holly Memorial Gardens, 3251 Seminole Trail, Charlottesville, VA 22911.
Following the graveside service, a Celebration of Life will be held at First Church of the Nazarene (Nazarene Church), 3056 Louisa Road, Keswick, VA 22947.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to The American Heart Association
, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692, or https://www.heart.org
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com
.
Published by Daily Progress on Jan. 11, 2022.