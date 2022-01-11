Menu
John Solomon Cronk
1942 - 2022
BORN
1942
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Hill & Wood - Charlottesville
201 N. First Street
Charlottesville, VA
John Solomon Cronk

June 15, 1942 - January 6, 2022

John Solomon Cronk, 79, of Keswick, Va., died on January 6, 2022, at home. Born on June 15, 1942, in Charlottesville, Va., he was the son of the late Arthur and Gay Cronk.

He mentored and coached many youths throughout the community via various sports. He worked tirelessly all while sporting a constant smile, ready to dole out giant hugs and plenty of jokes. To know John was to love him. His favorite saying was, "It doesn't cost anything to be nice." Those words were the embodiment of John.

John is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 58 years, Ruby; their daughters, Ann Weidman and husband, Eddie, of Scottsville, and Sarah Defosses and husband, Andrew, of Palm Harbor, Fla.; grandchildren, Michael Weidman, Megan Weidman, George and William Defosses; great-grandchildren, Dacoda, Michael, Alden, Rosie, Aubrie, and Eli; siblings, Fred Cronk of Troy, Va., and Vera Porter of Newport News, Va.; sister-in-law, Marie Wilkerson; and brother-in-law, Vernon Wilkerson. He is also survived by special friends, Jeff Hutchinson, Ernest "Blue" Bomar, and Gary Campbell. There are far too many special and wonderful people to count, and anyone that knew him was considered a friend.

A family night will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at Hill and Wood Funeral Home, 201 North 1st Street, Charlottesville, VA 22902.

A funeral service will be held 1 p.m. on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at First Church of the Nazarene (Nazarene Church), 3056 Louisa Road, Keswick, VA 22947. Interment will immediately follow at Holly Memorial Gardens, 3251 Seminole Trail, Charlottesville, VA 22911.

Following the graveside service, a Celebration of Life will be held at First Church of the Nazarene (Nazarene Church), 3056 Louisa Road, Keswick, VA 22947.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to The American Heart Association, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692, or https://www.heart.org

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.

Published by Daily Progress on Jan. 11, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
11
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Hill & Wood - Charlottesville
201 N. First Street, Charlottesville, VA
Jan
12
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
First Church of the Nazarene (Nazarene Church)
3056 Louisa Road, Keswick, VA
Jan
12
Interment
Holly Memorial Gardens
3251 Seminole Trail, Charlottesville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Hill & Wood - Charlottesville
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
January 13, 2022
I went to AHS with John and both my brother and I played football and other sports with him. He really loved basketball. I remember he would get to school early to assure a place on the court in the mornings before school started. John was one of the first at AHS to dribble between the legs and behind his back - this kind of basketball was not approved of back then; John was ahead if his time as today this kind of play is fundamental to the game. I occasionally saw John at the grocery store in later years and we always had a good time talking about the "good old days" playing ball at AHS. I will remember John as an 'old school guy', tough as nails with a heart of gold. Rest In Peace John.
Dan Falwell
January 12, 2022
Ruby ,Anne and Sara: God looked around his garden and found an empty space. Than he looked down upon this earth and saw your tired face .He put his arms around you and lifted you to rest. God's garden must be beautiful ....he always takes the best. I knew when the phone rang from heaven that morning and you answered.........your answer would be yes ,I am ready, Rest in Peace and we will miss you through eternity. Vernon Lee, Rose and Vernessa.
Vernon Lee,Rose and Vernessa
January 11, 2022
John was such a great friend to my brother Donnie and my brother Barry. My father considered him part of the family as he stayed at our house a lot. We all loved him and he will be missed. Sorry for your loss Ruby and the family.
Rosemary Layman Leddon
School
January 11, 2022
I am so saddened! I worked with thousands of students while teaching and coaching at AHS. John was very special to me. He was upbeat,funny and and responsible. John is a huge loss to everyone who knew him. RIP FRIEND!
William Raines
January 11, 2022
So sorry for your loss. He was such a kind soul. What fun we had at bingo. Prayers do the family.
Sallie Thompson
January 11, 2022
so.so. sorry to hear of his passing.I loved him! such a dear man.praying for the family.
lucy washington
Work
January 11, 2022
So sorry to hear about John 's passing. Prayers for the family.
Karen johnson
Other
January 11, 2022
Worked with John and played fast pitch softball for many years. Also had many years of bowling. Our family's had many good times together. Know we will miss him Ruby
Archie Taylor
January 11, 2022
We worked with John at food lion. Such a wonderful person anyone that knew him knew that he was going to make you laugh no matter how bad your day was. My heart goes out to all of his family I know you will miss him dearly. We hadn´t seen him in a couple years but he always bought a smile to our face everytime we would talk about him. Cherish all those wonderful memories you have he loved you all to pieces was always part of his conversations.
Cindy&JB Johnson
January 11, 2022
Ruby and family, I am so sorry to see that John has passed away. He was always so nice to me. Praying for the family to receive peace through the days ahead.
Debbie Clay
January 11, 2022
RUBY AND FAMILY, SO SORRY TO SEE JOHN'S PASSING --HE WAS SUCH A NICE MAN THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS WITH YOU AND YOUR FAMILY
glenda thomas
January 11, 2022
