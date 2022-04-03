John L. Dodge
November 3, 1931 - October 28, 2019
John L. Dodge, 87, of Charlottesville, Va., died on October 28, 2019.
Born on November 3, 1931, in Newburyport, Mass., he was the son of Milton L. and Katharine Andrews Dodge, and brother of Allen and Nancy Dodge.
He graduated from Belmont Hill School, Brown University and the University of Virginia Darden School of Business. He married Marsha Morrison in 1954 while serving in the Army in Germany. Their children are Mindy, Tony and Emmett. In addition to his children, John is survived by his wife, Anne.
We appreciate all the support provided to Dad by his Charlottesville friends, the great staff at Colonnades and Hospice of the Piedmont.
His memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday April 25, 2022, at Christ Episcopal Church, 120 High St., Charlottesville Va.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Habitat for Humanity
967 2nd St. SE, Charlottesville, VA 22902.
Condolences may be sent to the family at hillandwood.com
.
Published by Daily Progress from Apr. 3 to Apr. 20, 2022.