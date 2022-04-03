Menu
John L. Dodge
1931 - 2019
BORN
1931
DIED
2019
FUNERAL HOME
Hill & Wood - Charlottesville
201 N. First Street
Charlottesville, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Memorial service
Apr, 25 2022
10:00a.m.
Christ Episcopal Church
John L. Dodge

November 3, 1931 - October 28, 2019

John L. Dodge, 87, of Charlottesville, Va., died on October 28, 2019.

Born on November 3, 1931, in Newburyport, Mass., he was the son of Milton L. and Katharine Andrews Dodge, and brother of Allen and Nancy Dodge.

He graduated from Belmont Hill School, Brown University and the University of Virginia Darden School of Business. He married Marsha Morrison in 1954 while serving in the Army in Germany. Their children are Mindy, Tony and Emmett. In addition to his children, John is survived by his wife, Anne.

We appreciate all the support provided to Dad by his Charlottesville friends, the great staff at Colonnades and Hospice of the Piedmont.

His memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday April 25, 2022, at Christ Episcopal Church, 120 High St., Charlottesville Va.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Habitat for Humanity 967 2nd St. SE, Charlottesville, VA 22902.

Condolences may be sent to the family at hillandwood.com.


Published by Daily Progress from Apr. 3 to Apr. 20, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
25
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
Christ Episcopal Church
120 High St., Charlottesville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Hill & Wood - Charlottesville
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.