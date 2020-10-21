John Edward Loeser
January 7, 1948 - October 16, 2020
John Edward Loeser, 72, of Charlottesville, passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020, at the Hospice of the Piedmont.
John was born on January 7, 1948, a son of the late William H. Loeser and Mary Lucy (Herndon) Loeser.
Johnnie loved spending time with his family, hunting, cooking and telling many stories of his miles traveled.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his three brothers, William H. Jr., Claude R., and Ohlen G. Loeser.
Survivors include his two brothers, Arthur Eldridge Loeser and his wife, Sheryl, Jacob William Loeser and his wife, Deborah; a sister, Constance Fay Lappa and her husband, James; sister-in-law, Brenda Loeser; beloved niece, Claudenia Loeser West and her husband, John; great-nephew, Garrett West; along with numerous nieces, nephews and other extended family members.
John Edward will come to his final resting place near his mother's grave at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 23, 2020, at Riverview Cemetery in Charlottesville, Va.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com
.
Hill & Wood Funeral Home - Charlottesville Chapel
201 North 1st Street, Charlottesville, VA 22902
.
Published by Daily Progress on Oct. 21, 2020.