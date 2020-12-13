John William Galbraith
August 8, 1921 - December 8, 2020
John William Galbraith, 99, much loved husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather died on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Born August 8, 1921 in Kansas City, Missouri, John was the son of the late Harvey Clarence Galbraith and Honora Elizabeth Coughlin. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 71 years, Rosemary (nee Loveless).
John graduated from the University of Missouri in 1941. In 1942, he entered the U.S. Marine Corps and served as a pilot in the Pacific during World War II. He was discharged as a captain. Following the war, he flew with Mid Continent Airlines, where he met his love Rosemary, a flight attendant. After their wedding he left flying, for a career in the mutual fund industry. First as a CPA with Arthur Young, followed by Waddell and Reed, the Lexington Group and then in 1974 he became president and chairman of Templeton Funds Management, Inc., growing the funds to a global organization. He was a past governor of the Investment Company Institute.
When John and Rosemary left flying they continued to travel; living in Bermuda; Oakville, Ontario; Kansas City, Kansas; Saddle River, New Jersey and St. Petersburg, Florida. In their later years, they settled near family in Charlottesville, Virginia.
John had a love of business, flying, travel, strong political views, and a great sense of philanthropy. Everywhere he lived he became involved in and added to the community. Some of the many philanthropic projects he was actively involved with were; the Florida International Museum, the terminal at Albert Whitted Airport, the Galbraith Marine Sciences Laboratory at Eckerd College, the Miller Center's Forum room, and St. Thomas Aquinas Priory and Church.
John is survived by his daughters, Rachel Galbraith (Arthur Watson) and Rebecca Galbraith; grandchildren, Arthur Watson III (Whitney), Colleen Watson (RJ Prossner), Amanda Watson (Drew Bowers), Sarah Rose Watson (Jeff San Angelo); and his five great-grandchildren, Arthur and Rex Watson, James and Rosemary Prossner, and Kalani Bowers.
John will be remembered for his unflagging will and daring as a Marine and a businessman, his steadfast dedication to his family and his unwavering devotion to his wife, Rosemary, and the kindness and positive thinking he brought to his every encounter.
A very special thank you to his team of home caregivers for their exceptional skilled care and kindness.
A Memorial Mass will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Renaissance School, 418 East Jefferson St., Charlottesville VA 22902.
