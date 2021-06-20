Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Daily Progress
Daily Progress Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
John Robert Hamshar
1955 - 2021
BORN
1955
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Thacker Brothers Funeral Home
650 Valley St
Scottsville, VA
John Robert Hamshar

John Robert Hamshar, 64, of Scottsville, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at his home.

He was born on October 1, 1955, in Delaware, a son of the late Lillian Estelle (Herndon) and Eugene Warren Hamshar. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his wife, Karen Denise (Bishop) Hamshar; and a grandson, Riley Hamshar.

Johnny served his country in the U.S. Army. He had previously worked as a Supervisor at Armstrong Furniture in Fluvanna County. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and playing lottery scratchers.

Survivors include his six children, Angela Hamshar Lamb (Derek), Jonathan Payne, Shawn Hamshar, Shayne Hamshar, Shannon Hamshar Price (Dustin), Eugene Warren Hamshar, II (Emaleigh), and two that he claimed as his own, Ashley Breeden (Dexter) and Jill Hughes (Tyrone); three brothers, Roger Hamshar (Renae), Kenneth Hamshar (Diane), and Andy Hamshar (Joyce Ann); seven sisters, Lynda Baptist (Ed), Joyce Moore (Wayne), Debbie Bergeron (Tom), Gloria Poindexter (William), Jacqueline Augsburger, Jennifer Koczan (Danny), and Cynthia Knight (Jarrell); 16 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; his former wife: Tracy Carroll; and many nieces, nephews, and other extended family members.

A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Christ Episcopal Church, 900 Glendower Rd., Scottsville. Inurnment will follow in the church cemetery with military honors.

The family will receive friends on Monday, June 21, 2021, from 5 until 8 p.m. at Thacker Brothers Scottsville Funeral Home.

Family and friends may share memories and photos at www.thackerbrothers.com.

Published by Daily Progress on Jun. 20, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
21
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Thacker Brothers Funeral Home
650 Valley St, Scottsville, VA
Jun
22
Memorial service
12:00p.m.
Christ Episcopal Church
900 Glendower Rd., Scottsville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Thacker Brothers Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Thacker Brothers Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Diane and family, Linda and I are so sorry to hear of the loss of your brother-in-law, John. We trust your faith in the Lord will sustain all of your family during this time.
Billy Ballowe
June 22, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results