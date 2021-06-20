John Robert Hamshar
John Robert Hamshar, 64, of Scottsville, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at his home.
He was born on October 1, 1955, in Delaware, a son of the late Lillian Estelle (Herndon) and Eugene Warren Hamshar. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his wife, Karen Denise (Bishop) Hamshar; and a grandson, Riley Hamshar.
Johnny served his country in the U.S. Army. He had previously worked as a Supervisor at Armstrong Furniture in Fluvanna County. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and playing lottery scratchers.
Survivors include his six children, Angela Hamshar Lamb (Derek), Jonathan Payne, Shawn Hamshar, Shayne Hamshar, Shannon Hamshar Price (Dustin), Eugene Warren Hamshar, II (Emaleigh), and two that he claimed as his own, Ashley Breeden (Dexter) and Jill Hughes (Tyrone); three brothers, Roger Hamshar (Renae), Kenneth Hamshar (Diane), and Andy Hamshar (Joyce Ann); seven sisters, Lynda Baptist (Ed), Joyce Moore (Wayne), Debbie Bergeron (Tom), Gloria Poindexter (William), Jacqueline Augsburger, Jennifer Koczan (Danny), and Cynthia Knight (Jarrell); 16 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; his former wife: Tracy Carroll; and many nieces, nephews, and other extended family members.
A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Christ Episcopal Church, 900 Glendower Rd., Scottsville. Inurnment will follow in the church cemetery with military honors.
The family will receive friends on Monday, June 21, 2021, from 5 until 8 p.m. at Thacker Brothers Scottsville Funeral Home.
Family and friends may share memories and photos at www.thackerbrothers.com
.
Published by Daily Progress on Jun. 20, 2021.