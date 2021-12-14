John Ross HerndonJohn Ross Herndon, 40, of Barboursville, died on Friday, December 10, 2021. Born on July 26, 1981, in Culpeper, he was the son of Carolyn Hughes Herndon of Barboursville and the late John Wayne Herndon. He was also preceded in death by his grandfather, John Wesley Herndon.In addition to his mother, he is survived by his grandmother, Betty Herndon; grandparents, Royce and Betty Hughes; wife, Dawn Herndon; three daughters, Makayla Herndon, Linzey Herndon, and Ryleigh Herndon; his brother, Joshua Herndon and wife, Emily; aunts, Bonnie Morris and Brenda Lloyd; cousin, Brian Lloyd; nephews, Jared, Cash; niece, Naomi; mother and father-in-law, Paula and James F. Watson; brother-in-law. James Watson and fiancée, Sarah; sister-in-law, Stephanie Johnson and husband, Brandon, and a host of other relatives and good friends.A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 16, 2021, at Maplewood Cemetery in Gordonsville. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday evening, December 15, 2021, at Preddy Funeral Home in Gordonsville.