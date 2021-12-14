Menu
John Ross Herndon
1981 - 2021
BORN
1981
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Preddy Funeral Home
301 S Main St
Gordonsville, VA
John Ross Herndon

John Ross Herndon, 40, of Barboursville, died on Friday, December 10, 2021. Born on July 26, 1981, in Culpeper, he was the son of Carolyn Hughes Herndon of Barboursville and the late John Wayne Herndon. He was also preceded in death by his grandfather, John Wesley Herndon.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his grandmother, Betty Herndon; grandparents, Royce and Betty Hughes; wife, Dawn Herndon; three daughters, Makayla Herndon, Linzey Herndon, and Ryleigh Herndon; his brother, Joshua Herndon and wife, Emily; aunts, Bonnie Morris and Brenda Lloyd; cousin, Brian Lloyd; nephews, Jared, Cash; niece, Naomi; mother and father-in-law, Paula and James F. Watson; brother-in-law. James Watson and fiancée, Sarah; sister-in-law, Stephanie Johnson and husband, Brandon, and a host of other relatives and good friends.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 16, 2021, at Maplewood Cemetery in Gordonsville. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday evening, December 15, 2021, at Preddy Funeral Home in Gordonsville.

Published by Daily Progress on Dec. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
15
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Preddy Funeral Home
301 S Main St, Gordonsville, VA
Dec
16
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Maplewood Cemetery
Gordonsville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Preddy Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Prayers for all the family and friends. God bless you
Johnny Bowers
December 18, 2021
It is with very heavy hearts that we send our heartfelt sympathy. It is to hard to believe that I will never hear you call me Mama Harper again. You were family just like our boys and we will miss you for a long time. Our boy Griffin will miss you forever.
Willie & Gayle Harper
December 18, 2021
Carolyn and family I am so sorry for your loss. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Tammy Shipley
December 17, 2021
Will miss ur brother
Cobey Collier
December 16, 2021
Dawn, Bonnie, and family, I'm so so sorry to hear of your loss. May God bless you and give you all the comfort you need at this time. Please let me know if I can be of service.
Stephanie Poindexter
December 16, 2021
So sorry for your loss. It´s not fair. Our hearts go out to all of you all. John will surely be missed. Let Frank and I know if u all ever need anything.
Frank and Sharan and sissy
Family
December 15, 2021
May John be forever in our hearts. Dawn, if you need anything please don't hesitate to ask
Lisa and Nelson Vasquez
Family
December 15, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of the loss of John, he was such a good person and very talented in many ways. He loved his family so much and the friendship he had with all his buddy´s. Prayers to Dawn and the children knowing you have a special angel in heaven looking over all of you.
Doug Sacra
December 15, 2021
So sad to hear of John's passing. I worked with him years ago. He was friendly and a hard worker. My sympathy goes out to his family.
TREY DURHAM
Friend
December 14, 2021
Carolyn and family, there are no words that can heal your broken hearts but I hope that knowing we are holding you up in prayer will bring a little comfort. With deepest sympathy, Sheila and Tim Conrad
SHEILA MOORE CONRAD
December 14, 2021
