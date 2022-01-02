John Edward McCray
April 3, 1950 - December 24,2021
John Edward McCray, 71, died on Friday, December 24, 2021 at his home in Charlottesville, Va. Born on April 3, 1950 in Tyler, Texas, he was the son of the late John Lester and Jimmie Sue McCray. He was preceded in death by his wife of 20 years, Patricia Ann Jones-McCray.
He is survived by his partner, Ann Horner (Free Union, Va.); his brother, Art McCray (Lynchburg, Va.); his nephews and niece, Scott McCray (Honolulu, Hawaii), AJ McCray (New York, N.Y.), Laura Anne McCray (Garland, Texas), and their families; and his Boykin Spaniel, Tucker.
He received his BA in Asian Studies from the University of Texas at Austin in 1972 and his MBA from The Wharton School in 1994. John spent his professional life in the biopharmaceutical industry. He held senior management and executive positions at the Arthritis Foundation, Pfizer, Armour, Sepracor, Pan Pacific, and Molecular Insight, which he helped turn into one of the top biotech IPOs of 2007.
John was married to Patricia Ann Jones-McCray from 1994 until her death in 2014. Following his terminal cancer diagnosis in 2016, John fell in love and is survived by his partner of five years, Ann Horner. As John's illness progressed, he was cared for by his home aide Shelley Stewart, to whom his family is deeply grateful. John and his family are grateful to all who provided care for him from UVA Health and Hospice of the Piedmont.
A service will be held in Charlottesville, Va. at Christ Episcopal Church on a date to be determined. Funeral arrangements will be posted to the Hill and Wood Funeral Service website once available. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.HillandWood.com
. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to New City Arts Initiative (P.O. Box 1293, Charlottesville, VA 22902; www.newcityarts.org
) and the Virginia Center for the Creative Arts (154 San Angelo Drive Amherst, VA 24521; www.vcca.com
).
Published by Daily Progress on Jan. 2, 2022.