John PaisleyJohn Paisley passed away peacefully on September 24, 2021, at the Fox Trail Assisted Living in Orange, Virginia. He was born on April 28, 1927, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Florence MacBoyle Paisley and Raymond J. Paisley. He was also predeceased by his brother, Raymond Paisley and sister-in-law, Mary Lou Paisley.He is survived by his wife, Ruth Anne Kavanaugh Paisley; four sons, Richard M. Paisley and wife, Julie, Christopher Allen Paisley and wife, Kang Sim Lee, Jason Scot Paisley and wife, Kimberly, and Gregory Alexander Paisley and wife, Maureen; and three grandchildren, Gavin Gray Paisley, Liam Kavanaugh Paisley and Sydney Quinn Paisley.John grew up in Pittsburgh in the Garfield neighborhood and graduated from high school a semester early in 1945 to enter World War II. He was a member of the Army Air Force, serving in Germany until the war ended. After leaving the service he attended the University of Pittsburgh majoring in math and physics. John was a lifelong Pittsburgh Steelers fan with many Sundays spent stressing about their game outcomes.He began working for Virginia Metal Products (VMP) in 1952 in Washington, D.C. He transferred to Orange where he spent almost all of his 50+ years with VMP and then Virginia Metal Industries. During that time he worked in several capacities, but was always devoted to his job and to the company. He was a masterful salesman and loved presenting his movable steel walls in a competitive setting. The company never lost a job when he demonstrated his product directly against his competitors' walls.John Worked with Cub Scouts first in the late 50's and again in the 80's. He was a devoted WEBLOS leader for several years, even after his sons had all moved up to Boy Scouts. He was also heavily involved with Boy Scouts, assisting and encouraging many with Eagle projects. He did this while traveling around the country for work every week and always managed to get back to Orange in time for meetings and activities.John was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church and served his church and community in many capacities. He served as treasurer of the Christian Emergency Council for a number of years. He was also a member of the Rotary Club for many years.John's greatest love and joy was his family and always enjoyed time spent with his four sons and their families. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, son, brother and friend. He was a hard worker and was always enthusiastic about everything he did. He loved people and was very friendly and outgoing. No one felt like a stranger when they met John.A memorial service will be held Saturday, October, 2, 2021, at 12 noon at Trinity United Methodist Church of Orange, Virginia, with family visitation at 11 a.m. A private interment will be held a later date.The family wants to express their appreciation to Dr. James Boyer and his staff with the Martha Jefferson oncology unit, Jordan Moore, former director of Fox Trail Nursing Home and his staff, and the compassionate and devoted workers of Hartland Hospice. The family suggests memorial donations be made to Hartland Hospice,493 Blackwell Road, Suite 319, Warrenton, VA 20186, Orange Boy Scout, Pack 14, or Trinity United Methodist Church, 143 W Main Street, Orange, VA 22960.