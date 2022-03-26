John E. Post
March 12, 2022
John E. Post died on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Westminster Canterbury of the Blue Ridge in Charlottesville, Va., just days after celebrating his 96th Birthday.
John and his twin brother, Ted were born on their family dairy farm in Sussex, N.J. He started milking cows at age 10 and so began his life-long love of cows and music. He was convinced that the cows gave more milk if he sang to them.
He loved music, particularly New Orleans Jazz, and The Big Band era. He played the violin, four-string banjo, and trumpet, and had played Taps while in the Air Force. He had a beautiful singing voice and loved to sing on long car trips. He loved all animals, but particularly cows, Golden Retriever dogs, and gray cats.
John graduated from Sussex High School and Rutgers University, and served in the Air Force during the Korean War. He received his DVM from Cornell University and practiced large and small animal medicine in Middlebury, Vt. He loved working with the farmers but he was, at heart, a scientist. He returned to Cornell, receiving his PhD in Veterinary Pathology in 1968.
After serving on the faculty at Cornell from 1962-1979, John joined the Dept. of Pathobiology at the University of CT. While there, he served as Director of the CT Diagnostic Testing Services, as well as teaching and mentoring graduate students, and continuing his research. His research dealt with several major animal diseases, particularly major findings in Lyme disease in dogs, cattle, and horses.
He combined his love of the outdoors with his athletic ability to become a Rutgers' lacrosse player, a skier, figure skater/ice dancer, tennis player, mountain climber, white-water canoeist, life-long runner, and of course, sailor. After retiring, he and his wife, Lois, spent 17 years living on their 42ft Valiant sailboat, Topaz. They sailed over 60,000 miles, completing a circumnavigation. Later the Posts moved to Keswick, Va. where John enjoyed tennis, gardening, and woodworking, but most of all he loved being with his family and working on projects with his grandchildren.
John is survived by his loving wife, Lois and his six children, Laurie Jones, Rebecca Post, Jeffrey Post (Jennifer), Jonathan Post (Jeannine), Alison Traub (James), and Marguerite Mazza (Jack). He is also survived by 13 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren, all of whom he adored.
John will be remembered as extremely intelligent, incredibly resourceful, and ultimately a kind and gentle soul.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Grace Episcopal Church, Keswick. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions in John's name to Grace Church's Opus 77 Capital Improvement Project c/o, Grace Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 43, Keswick, VA 22947. Online gifts may be made directly at https://www.gracekeswick.org/opus-77.html
Published by Daily Progress on Mar. 26, 2022.