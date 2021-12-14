John William Redmond



John William Redmond passed away on November 26, 2021. He was born in Dayton, Ohio, on June 5, 1948, but spent most of his youth on the Eastern Shore of Maryland.



He attended Marshall University in Huntington, West Virginia before enlisting in the Navy at the height of the war in Viet Nam. After serving 8 years in the Navy and making cruises to Southeast Asia and the Mediterranean, he worked for United Technologies and Technicare Inc., an early developer of computerized tomography (CT).



He moved to Charlottesville in 1977 as Technicare's Field Service Engineer for the first CT Scanner at the University of Virginia Medical Center and retired from the University Medical Center in 2010, having worked with Radiology, Facilities Services, and most recently as the Business Coordinator for Facilities Planning and Capital Development.



After retirement he was able to pursue his interests in genealogy, photography, and travel, making many cross-country drives and visiting all of the lower 48 states, combining all of these pursuits.



He is survived by Donna, his wife of 54 years; his son, Sean; grandchildren, Ella, Linus, and Felix; brothers, Richard and Robert, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Martin John Redmond and Edith Louise (Stackpole) Redmond.



A memorial service is planned for a later date.



Published by Daily Progress on Dec. 14, 2021.