John William Redmond passed away on November 26, 2021. He was born in Dayton, Ohio, on June 5, 1948, but spent most of his youth on the Eastern Shore of Maryland.
He attended Marshall University in Huntington, West Virginia before enlisting in the Navy at the height of the war in Viet Nam. After serving 8 years in the Navy and making cruises to Southeast Asia and the Mediterranean, he worked for United Technologies and Technicare Inc., an early developer of computerized tomography (CT).
He moved to Charlottesville in 1977 as Technicare's Field Service Engineer for the first CT Scanner at the University of Virginia Medical Center and retired from the University Medical Center in 2010, having worked with Radiology, Facilities Services, and most recently as the Business Coordinator for Facilities Planning and Capital Development.
After retirement he was able to pursue his interests in genealogy, photography, and travel, making many cross-country drives and visiting all of the lower 48 states, combining all of these pursuits.
He is survived by Donna, his wife of 54 years; his son, Sean; grandchildren, Ella, Linus, and Felix; brothers, Richard and Robert, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Martin John Redmond and Edith Louise (Stackpole) Redmond.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
8 Entries
Donna, am thinking of you and of how kind John was. He was always eager to help anyone. You two were always together whenever I saw you after you left the Medical Center. I know you miss him terribly. Hope your memories bring you comfort.
Reba Camp
December 18, 2021
Donna,
Always enjoyed running into and talking to John when our offices were in McKim Hall and when he came to several events at UUCC.
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. Keeping you in my thoughts and heart.
Gloria Morgan
Other
December 15, 2021
Sending condolences to Donna and the rest of the family. I´m sorry to see this and glad the two of you retired early and have enjoyed some travels. Fondly, Brenda
Brenda Wilson
Work
December 15, 2021
Donna, I am so sorry to hear that John is not with us anymore. As you know, I worked with John at FP&CD. Great guy, he would always help folks anytime day or night. My thoughts and prayers are with you. If there´s anything you need please don´t hesitate to contact me. I´m still with FP&CD at the Health System.
Tracy Shifflett
December 14, 2021
Dear Donna, I was so sorry to hear about your husband John. While we were in the covenant group I loved hearing your stories about your early lives together. Please accept my deepest condolences. Love, Dinny
Dinny Jensen
December 14, 2021
Sending deepest sympathy and remembrances of John to Donna and their family.
Barbara Strain
Work
December 14, 2021
Donna and family, so sorry to hear about John. I was a CT tech that began working with the scanner at UVA at the start. I considered him a good friend. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Michael Snoddy R.T. (CT)
Friend
December 14, 2021
Donna - My deepest sympathy at this time of great loss. I still have memories of John coming by the office. Carolyn