John Arthur Smith
1953 - 2020
BORN
1953
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
J F Bell Funeral Home Inc
108 6Th St Nw
Charlottesville, VA
John Arthur Smith

January 18, 1953 - December 17, 2020

John Arthur Smith, 67, of Covesville, Va., went to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 17, 2020, at The Hospice of the Piedmont. He was better known to family and friends as "Pedro". John was born on January 18, 1953. John was a veteran of the United States Army.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Betty Lee Sandridge Smith and Clarence Smith; and brother, George Smith.

John is survived by his daughter, Nakisha Smith Hines; five grandsons, Trevoris Hines, Trashaun Nelson, and Tyjay Nelson; best friend, Dorothy Whindleton "C.C."; three sisters, Barbara, Mary, Juanita; five brothers, Clarence, Cecil, Eddie, Leroy, and Robert; and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

Walk-through viewing will be held from 12 until 6 p.m. on Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at J. F. Bell Funeral Home.

J. F. Bell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guestbook at www.jfbellfuneralservices.com.

J. F. Bell Funeral Home Inc.

108 6th ST. N.W., Charlottesville, Va.

Published by Daily Progress on Dec. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
23
Viewing
12:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
J F Bell Funeral Home Inc
108 6Th St Nw, Charlottesville, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We offer our condolences to the Smith family. We were so sorry we were not able to be with you on Wednesday, just know our prayers to comfort your hearts were with you all.
Thomas and Patrice "Tricey" Stevens Winston
December 25, 2020
R I P We will see you on the other side
Locia Arnette
December 23, 2020
Sending sincere condolences to the family. Weeping May endure for the night, but joy comes in the morning. Rest in Paradise Pedro.
Sarah Holland
December 22, 2020
So sorry to hear of the passing of Pedro. Deepest sympathy to the family
Robert & Betty Anderson
December 21, 2020
You will be missed R I P Pedro
Theresa Williams
December 21, 2020
So sorry to hear of Pedro passing. May your memories and good times you've had together carry you through this time of bereavement.
Edwin (Eddie) Henderson
December 21, 2020
Our sincerest condolences go out Pedro´s family. We all enjoyed working and knowing Pedro the last few years. He was part of our family , we will miss him . Barbara,Karl and Werner Hambsch
Werner Hambsch
December 21, 2020
