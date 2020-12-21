John Arthur Smith
January 18, 1953 - December 17, 2020
John Arthur Smith, 67, of Covesville, Va., went to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 17, 2020, at The Hospice of the Piedmont. He was better known to family and friends as "Pedro". John was born on January 18, 1953. John was a veteran of the United States Army.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Betty Lee Sandridge Smith and Clarence Smith; and brother, George Smith.
John is survived by his daughter, Nakisha Smith Hines; five grandsons, Trevoris Hines, Trashaun Nelson, and Tyjay Nelson; best friend, Dorothy Whindleton "C.C."; three sisters, Barbara, Mary, Juanita; five brothers, Clarence, Cecil, Eddie, Leroy, and Robert; and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Walk-through viewing will be held from 12 until 6 p.m. on Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at J. F. Bell Funeral Home.
J. F. Bell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guestbook at www.jfbellfuneralservices.com
.
J. F. Bell Funeral Home Inc.
108 6th ST. N.W., Charlottesville, Va.
Published by Daily Progress on Dec. 21, 2020.