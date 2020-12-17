John Henry Stanton, went home to be with the Lord on December 11, 2020, at his home in Fork Union, Va. He was born on December 31, 1945, in Buckingham County, to the late Walter and Jennie Mae Stanton.
Viewing will be held Thursday December 17, 2020, from 3 until 6 p.m. at Colbert-Wiley Funeral & Cremation Services, 467 Bremo Rd, Bremo Bluff, VA 23022. Graveside will be held Friday, December 18, 2020, 1 p.m. at Gravel Hill Cemetery, Rt 6 East River Rd., Fork Union, VA 23055.
YOU ARE IN MY PRAYERS. GOD BLESS. I THANK GOD FOR SUCH A LOVING UNCLE.
Savannah Pettiford
December 20, 2020
Dear Barbara and family. Sorry I not able to be with you. My prayers are with you. Cast all your cares on Him for he carets for you. Earth hath no sorrows that heaven cannot heal. Love, Cousin Charles B. Staunton