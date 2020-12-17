John Henry Stanton



John Henry Stanton, went home to be with the Lord on December 11, 2020, at his home in Fork Union, Va. He was born on December 31, 1945, in Buckingham County, to the late Walter and Jennie Mae Stanton.



Viewing will be held Thursday December 17, 2020, from 3 until 6 p.m. at Colbert-Wiley Funeral & Cremation Services, 467 Bremo Rd, Bremo Bluff, VA 23022. Graveside will be held Friday, December 18, 2020, 1 p.m. at Gravel Hill Cemetery, Rt 6 East River Rd., Fork Union, VA 23055.



Published by Daily Progress on Dec. 17, 2020.