Tom and I were shocked to learn of John´s passing. We both had seen him recently and he was always the picture of health. His caring and compassionate manner will be greatly missed by many patients and honestly we don´t know how he will be replaced; our heartfelt condolences go out to his family and friends as they mourn this incredible loss to the community as a whole. We are saddened to know a huge void has been left by his passing.

Tom and Beth Powell November 29, 2020