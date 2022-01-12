John Kavanaugh WhiteJohn Kavanaugh White, 87, of Madison, Va., passed away on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Beppy; three children, Jay White (Marie) of Franklin, Tenn., Katy Cashman (Mike) of Madison, and Ann Coates of Madison; 12 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; and his devoted cat, Darcy. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Leslie White; sisters, Sarah White Crigler and Mary Catherine Ramsey; and an infant brother.Kavanaugh had deep roots in the Madison community. He died in the same house he was born in on October 16, 1934. He graduated from Madison High School where he played football and gained the nickname "Swap." Kavanaugh's father built the home and farm on Courthouse Mountain. Kavanaugh loved telling stories of his childhood: farm chores, a favorite pig, accidentally dumping an entire can of King syrup on his head while trying to help his mother, and hearing about the bombing of Pearl Harbor while he and his sisters searched for a cedar Christmas tree.An Army veteran, he retired from C&P Telephone Company after 39 years of service. He was a member of the Jaycees, Brightwood Ruritan Club, Sons of the Confederate Veterans, and helped found and was past-president of the Ridge Riders Club. For years, he proudly lined Madison's Main Street with American Flags for holiday observances. In the Ruritans, he helped cook sausage and pancakes for many fundraising breakfasts as well as serving one year as Zone Governor. He enjoyed meeting with good friends at the Co-op and McDonald's coffee groups. In retirement, one of his favorite pastimes was playing the slot machines in Charlestown, W.Va.After his parents moved into the town of Madison, Kavanaugh brought his young family to live at the farm in 1970, where his wife continues to reside. His daughters, Katy and Ann, now have homes on the farm. Over the years, Kavanaugh kept many horses, dogs, and cats on the farm. His devoted cat, Darcy, was by his side during Kavanaugh's final days.Kavanaugh will be remembered as a devoted husband, loving father, grandfather, great grandfather, loyal friend and neighbor.Honorary Pallbearers will be Billy Hood, Sonny Cubbage, Charles Carter and Billy HaleA graveside service will be held on Friday, January 14, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Madison, Va., with Pastors Anne West and Brad Jackson officiating.Preddy's Funeral Home is handling arrangements.