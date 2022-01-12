Menu
John Kavanaugh White
John Kavanaugh White

John Kavanaugh White, 87, of Madison, Va., passed away on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Beppy; three children, Jay White (Marie) of Franklin, Tenn., Katy Cashman (Mike) of Madison, and Ann Coates of Madison; 12 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; and his devoted cat, Darcy. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Leslie White; sisters, Sarah White Crigler and Mary Catherine Ramsey; and an infant brother.

Kavanaugh had deep roots in the Madison community. He died in the same house he was born in on October 16, 1934. He graduated from Madison High School where he played football and gained the nickname "Swap." Kavanaugh's father built the home and farm on Courthouse Mountain. Kavanaugh loved telling stories of his childhood: farm chores, a favorite pig, accidentally dumping an entire can of King syrup on his head while trying to help his mother, and hearing about the bombing of Pearl Harbor while he and his sisters searched for a cedar Christmas tree.

An Army veteran, he retired from C&P Telephone Company after 39 years of service. He was a member of the Jaycees, Brightwood Ruritan Club, Sons of the Confederate Veterans, and helped found and was past-president of the Ridge Riders Club. For years, he proudly lined Madison's Main Street with American Flags for holiday observances. In the Ruritans, he helped cook sausage and pancakes for many fundraising breakfasts as well as serving one year as Zone Governor. He enjoyed meeting with good friends at the Co-op and McDonald's coffee groups. In retirement, one of his favorite pastimes was playing the slot machines in Charlestown, W.Va.

After his parents moved into the town of Madison, Kavanaugh brought his young family to live at the farm in 1970, where his wife continues to reside. His daughters, Katy and Ann, now have homes on the farm. Over the years, Kavanaugh kept many horses, dogs, and cats on the farm. His devoted cat, Darcy, was by his side during Kavanaugh's final days.

Kavanaugh will be remembered as a devoted husband, loving father, grandfather, great grandfather, loyal friend and neighbor.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Billy Hood, Sonny Cubbage, Charles Carter and Billy Hale

A graveside service will be held on Friday, January 14, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Madison, Va., with Pastors Anne West and Brad Jackson officiating.

Preddy's Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Published by Daily Progress on Jan. 12, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
14
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Cedar Hill Cemetery
Madison, VA
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of God, family and friends. Please take comfort in the words found at 2nd Thessalonians 2: 16, 17.
DT
January 17, 2022
We all were very fond of Kavanaugh and we will miss him. Our condolences to you, Beppy, as well to Jay, Katy, Ann, and families. We are sorry to miss the service tomorrow, we'd love to see you all - hopefully come spring. Our very best wishes.
Peter Scott and Anne Lundberg and family
Family
January 13, 2022
Dear Beppy, Katy & Ann, Kavanaugh lived such a unique life - especially during these times. Our shared son, Jay (John) Kavanaugh White and his son Alec Kavanaugh White carry on his name and they have many personal loving memories of The White Farm. Let the affection of Madison, VA give you comfort and some precious peace. A lifetime of family pride, community commitment and service - and gratitude for his work earned blessings - Kavanaugh had it all for a long life span. A hug for each of you. The wide spread Dunne (Kothman) Family is far and distant, but still calls Madison, VA home. You are a remarkable family and Beppy you did an outstanding job with such love - rest now.
Bonnie Colleen Dunne (Kothman)
Family
January 12, 2022
Dearest Beppy, I´m so sorry to hear of Kavanaugh´s passing. We haven´t seen youall in so long, but I remember his kindness to me and his sense of humour. I hope that the many years of wonderful memories youall had together will comfort you in your grief. Much love, Lisa (and Keith) McNair
Lisa McNair
Family
January 12, 2022
We are saddened to hear of Kavanaugh's passing. He was such a good friend and we have so many fond memories of times we spent with him and Beppy. With deepest sympathy!
Debby & Jeff Perl
Friend
January 12, 2022
