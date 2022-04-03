Menu
John Kenneth "Jz" Zwerling
1943 - 2022
BORN
1943
DIED
2022
John Kenneth "JZ" Zwerling

May 14, 1943 - March 27, 2022

John Kenneth Zwerling, 78, of Charlottesville, Virginia, died on March 27,

2022, at UVA Medical Center in Charlottesville, Virginia. Born on May 14, 1943, in Brooklyn, New York, he was the son of the late Ruth Hoffman Zwerling and the late Eric Zwerling.

John served in the U.S. Navy as a LTJG Boat Group Officer. He received a National Defense Service Medal and a Vietnam Service Medal. "JZ", as he was known to his friends, was a nationally respected criminal defense attorney based in Alexandria and Charlottesville, Virginia. He was one of the people responsible for organizing the NORML Legal Committee and an active member of the NACDL.

John is survived by his wife, Pat West of Charlottesville, Virginia; his sister, Susan Zwerling Wolfe of Walnut Creek, California; his nephew, Jeffrey Kirschenbaum of Lafayette, California; and his niece, Laura Kirschenbaum Rabishaw of Roseville, California. He was loved by his great nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at the Arlington National Cemetery on a later date.

Published by Daily Progress on Apr. 3, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
John was a great attorney and a wonderful friend. Our deepest sympathy to Pat, his extended family, and his law partners.
Jon & Cindy Zug
Friend
April 2, 2022
A gentleman, universally respected for his talent as a lawyer, his decency, and his humanity. He placed himself courageously between the enormous power and resources of the government and the clients he defended. RIP JZ.
Seth Mark Guggenheim
April 2, 2022
Thad and I extend our deepest sympathies to Pat and the Zwerling family. We were fortunate spend time with and share meals with JZ as a friend when we lived in Charlottesville and on our visits back from Fredericksburg over the past four years. JZ and Pat welcomed us to their home for festive gatherings at Halloween and New Year´s. We will miss JZ, his friendship, his gentle presence, and astute conversation. I met JZ in the mid-2000s as opposing counsel in two homicide cases in Charlottesville where I worked as a prosecutor. JZ had an unique ability to distill a criminal case to its core issues and a uncanny ability to bring the cases out of the roiling of emotions that attend serious criminal cases. I am grateful to him for being both a friend and mentor. The photo below is a picture of JZ at our wedding in Alexandria in 2017.
Libby + Thad Humphries
April 2, 2022
RIP JZ. You will be missed.
Freda Coleman
Work
April 1, 2022
