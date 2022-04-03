Thad and I extend our deepest sympathies to Pat and the Zwerling family. We were fortunate spend time with and share meals with JZ as a friend when we lived in Charlottesville and on our visits back from Fredericksburg over the past four years. JZ and Pat welcomed us to their home for festive gatherings at Halloween and New Year´s. We will miss JZ, his friendship, his gentle presence, and astute conversation. I met JZ in the mid-2000s as opposing counsel in two homicide cases in Charlottesville where I worked as a prosecutor. JZ had an unique ability to distill a criminal case to its core issues and a uncanny ability to bring the cases out of the roiling of emotions that attend serious criminal cases. I am grateful to him for being both a friend and mentor. The photo below is a picture of JZ at our wedding in Alexandria in 2017.

Libby + Thad Humphries April 2, 2022