John Kenneth "JZ" Zwerling
May 14, 1943 - March 27, 2022
John Kenneth Zwerling, 78, of Charlottesville, Virginia, died on March 27,
2022, at UVA Medical Center in Charlottesville, Virginia. Born on May 14, 1943, in Brooklyn, New York, he was the son of the late Ruth Hoffman Zwerling and the late Eric Zwerling.
John served in the U.S. Navy as a LTJG Boat Group Officer. He received a National Defense Service Medal and a Vietnam Service Medal. "JZ", as he was known to his friends, was a nationally respected criminal defense attorney based in Alexandria and Charlottesville, Virginia. He was one of the people responsible for organizing the NORML Legal Committee and an active member of the NACDL.
John is survived by his wife, Pat West of Charlottesville, Virginia; his sister, Susan Zwerling Wolfe of Walnut Creek, California; his nephew, Jeffrey Kirschenbaum of Lafayette, California; and his niece, Laura Kirschenbaum Rabishaw of Roseville, California. He was loved by his great nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at the Arlington National Cemetery on a later date.
Published by Daily Progress on Apr. 3, 2022.