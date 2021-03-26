Jonathan James Price



Jonathan James Price affectionately known as "JJ" and "Luke", 49, of Louisa, departed this life on March 20, 2021, at his home. He was born on October 8, 1971, to Betty Price in Charlottesville.



He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving mother, Betty Ann "Faye" Price (James) of Charlottesville; his grandmother, Deaconess Annie P. Price of Louisa; his sister, Johanna Price (Mitchell) of Charlottesville; niece, Moesha Mills of Charlottesville; nephew, Jerry Harris of Chalottesville, seven aunts, one uncle and a host of cousins and friends.



Preddy Funeral Home



Gordonsville, Va.



Published by Daily Progress on Mar. 26, 2021.