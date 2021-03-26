Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Daily Progress
Daily Progress Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jonathan James Price
1971 - 2021
BORN
1971
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Preddy Funeral Home
301 S Main St
Gordonsville, VA
Jonathan James Price

Jonathan James Price affectionately known as "JJ" and "Luke", 49, of Louisa, departed this life on March 20, 2021, at his home. He was born on October 8, 1971, to Betty Price in Charlottesville.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving mother, Betty Ann "Faye" Price (James) of Charlottesville; his grandmother, Deaconess Annie P. Price of Louisa; his sister, Johanna Price (Mitchell) of Charlottesville; niece, Moesha Mills of Charlottesville; nephew, Jerry Harris of Chalottesville, seven aunts, one uncle and a host of cousins and friends.

Preddy Funeral Home

Gordonsville, Va.
Published by Daily Progress on Mar. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Preddy Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
My condolences to the family on the passing of your loved one "JJ". May god rest his soul and give comfort to you all. Curtis
Curtis Quarles
April 13, 2021
Would like to send my deepest condolences to Faye and family. You're in my heart and prayers. May God be with you and your family. J.Hawkins
Juanita Hawkins
March 28, 2021
My deepest sympathy to the family during this difficult time. You are in my thoughts and prayers. May God grant you perfect peace now and always.
Paula Johnson Brown
March 26, 2021
My Prayers r with u an the family during this difficult time. Always remember I'm a phone call away. Love u .
Karen Barnett
March 26, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results