Joseph Randolph Deane



Joseph Randolph Deane, left for Heaven on December 1, 2021. A native of Charlottesville Va., was born on October 19, 1964.



Joe is survived by mother, Georgia Deane; three sisters, Debbie, Lisa, and Kim; brother, Kenneth; and his soulmate, Roy Giles. He was preceded in death by his father, Kelvey Deane; sister, Laura; and brother, Tim.



Joe enjoyed hanging out on the front porch with friends, a cold beer, and his dog Marty. He and his partner Roy enjoyed gardening together during their free time. Joe worked at Floor Fashion for over 30 years where he adored his customers and coworkers. He will be missed.



Graveside services will be held on Saturday, December 18, 2021, 11 a.m. at Buck Mountain Episcopal Church, 4113 Earlysville Road, Earlysville, VA 22936.



Published by Daily Progress on Dec. 14, 2021.