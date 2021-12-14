Joseph Randolph Deane, left for Heaven on December 1, 2021. A native of Charlottesville Va., was born on October 19, 1964.
Joe is survived by mother, Georgia Deane; three sisters, Debbie, Lisa, and Kim; brother, Kenneth; and his soulmate, Roy Giles. He was preceded in death by his father, Kelvey Deane; sister, Laura; and brother, Tim.
Joe enjoyed hanging out on the front porch with friends, a cold beer, and his dog Marty. He and his partner Roy enjoyed gardening together during their free time. Joe worked at Floor Fashion for over 30 years where he adored his customers and coworkers. He will be missed.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, December 18, 2021, 11 a.m. at Buck Mountain Episcopal Church, 4113 Earlysville Road, Earlysville, VA 22936.
So sorry to learn of this Joe was a great guy have known him for many years always had good conversations at floor fashions and lots of laughs together he will be truly missed all our love and prayers go out to the family we will miss you dearly Joe
Allison M Pace
December 16, 2021
He was just at my home this year, measuring for flooring. He and his siblings attended school with me and my siblings. I don't believe this. Rest in peace my buddy.
J.E. Coles
December 14, 2021
Lisa, Lisa and I want to extend our love and condolences in the loss of Joe. He was loved by everyone who was fortunate enough to have known him and it was an honor to call him a friend. Joe will be sorely missed, may the wonderful memories sustain you in your time of loss. We are always here for you.
Lisa and Marie Shumaker
Friend
December 14, 2021
We send our thoughts and prayers and Love. Joe was a wonderful person and awesome friend. He will be missed dearly.
Brent, Tammy , Kyleigh Hanson
December 14, 2021
So sorry for your loss. He was such a good man. He always had a smile for me. He will be missed.
Linda Deane Davis
Family
December 14, 2021
You will be missed here on earth my dear friend and cousin. Say hello to the folks, and hold us a place near you in heaven. Love you! Suzy