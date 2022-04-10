Joseph Lawrence Marchi Jr.
April 9, 1947 - April 6, 2022
Joseph Lawrence Marchi Jr. died peacefully on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, after an extended illness, choosing to leave the dance just days before his 75th Birthday. Born on April 9, 1947 in Front Royal, Virginia he kept his loved ones guessing throughout his life and his illness, with jokes and tricks that brought constant laughter. He was predeceased by his parents, Joseph Lawrence Marchi Sr. and Mary Ryan Marchi Dennison (who believed and then repeated every tall tale Dad ever told her).
Joe retired from Hill & Wood Funeral Home after 45 years of faithful service that balanced care, with the perfect dose of levity. He was a Navy Veteran, and a member of Widow's Sons' Lodge #60, Sons of the Confederate Veterans, Blue Ridge Mountain Rotary Club, Aldersgate United Methodist Church, and an avid fan of Hopalong Cassidy.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Louise; twin daughters, Stephanie Marchi and Rachel (Claire) Oliff; and cherished granddaughter, Scarlett Oliff. Also left to carry on with the absurdity and good times are his sister, Kathy Dunwiddie; brother, Sean (Brenda) Marchi; his aunt, Cil King; nieces, nephews, cousins, and a multitude of friends.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Broadus Memorial Baptist Church, with a Visitation from 12 to 2 p.m., and the memorial service at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Hospice of the Piedmont at hopva.org
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com
Published by Daily Progress from Apr. 10 to May 8, 2022.