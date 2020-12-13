Joseph Ramsey Martin, Jr.,
October 15, 1930 - December 4, 2020
Joseph Ramsey Martin, Jr., of Charlottesville, VA, passed peacefully on December 4, 2020, at the age of 90.
He was born on October 15, 1930, and is predeceased by his parents, Joseph Ramsey Martin and Mary Terry (Burnett) Martin of Paducah, Kentucky; his brother, Muscoe Martin; and his sister, Sally Kohrs. Ramsey's first wife and mother of his two children, Barbara Bench Martin, died in 1992. He is survived by his current wife, Joan Garland Martin and his children, Mary Case "Cary" Martin (of Charlottesville, VA and Nashville, TN) and Joseph Ramsey "Jody" Martin, Ill (of Baltimore, MD).
Ramsey graduated from Sewanee Academy in TN in 1948 and the University of Virginia in 1952, where he was a member of Beta Theta Pi. Following graduation, he served in the U.S. Navy as a naval aviator aboard the aircraft carrier, USS Coral Sea, and continued his service as a flight instructor in Pensacola, FL. Subsequent to active duty, Ramsey returned to the University of Virginia and after receiving his M.A. in English, joined the faculty at Brooks School in North Andover, MA in 1960. While at Brooks, he served as Head of the English Department, Head of Lower School, and Varsity Tennis Coach. Ramsey's love of higher education found him back at U.Va. working as Assistant Dean of Admissions as well as an English professor. In 1967, he earned his Ph.D. in Philosophy at U.Va. After a year teaching at Transylvania College in Lexington, KY, Ramsey returned to Virginia and in 1968 began his beloved time at Washington and Lee University in Lexington, VA. Ramsey found much delight in his years at W&L, not only in challenging young minds with course content in philosophy, logic, and ethics, but also in spending time with his graduate advisees off campus. These students had great fun camping, canoeing, and enjoying home cooked meals with his family. Much to his family's delight, several of these students have remained lifelong friends. Ramsey became Chairman of the W&L Philosophy Department in 1990 and retired in 1996.
He served as a member of the Piedmont Environmental Council and was on the Board of Directors for the Virginia Foundation for the Humanities and Public Policy. Additionally, Ramsey was a member of the American Philosophical Association, the Virginia Philosophical Association, and the Airplane Owners and Pilots Association. Marquis Who's Who listed Ramsey as a noteworthy philosophy educator.
Ramsey married his first wife and mother of Jody and Cary, Barbara Corinne Bench, "Bobbie", at St. Patrick's in New York City in 1955. For most of their marriage they led a very active life in Ivy, VA. They had great fun together skiing, golfing, boating, and traveling with friends over the years and thoroughly enjoyed adventures during his sabbaticals and teaching opportunities at Occidental College in Los Angeles, the University of Colorado in Boulder, the University of Innsbruck, Austria, and at University College in Oxford, England. The family also spent terrific summers Northeast Harbor, ME, on the water, hiking, and playing tennis.
Ramsey married his second wife, Joan Garland Martin, in Baltimore, MD, in 1993, and they also spent most of their time in Ivy, VA. Ramsey enjoyed traveling with Joan, attending lectures and symphonies; they also were involved with other charities and organizations. They enjoyed spending time with Joan's grown children and grandchildren as well as golfing and socializing at Yeaman's Hall Club in Charleston, SC. Joan's family very much enjoyed spending time with Ramsey who embraced his new role as a loving and warm step-grandfather.
Retirement was full of so many of Ramsey's interests some of which included Planned Parenthood, Elk Hill Farm, Book Buddies, Youth Empowerment Services, and the U.Va. Cancer Center. He spent many hours at the Miller Center and supported animal rescue organizations.
Ramsey always had a vibrant smile and a bright twinkle in his eyes. He had an exceptional interest in other people and their ideas, enthusiastically engaging in debate and intellectual conversation marked by compassion and a sharp intellect. He also had a wonderful and witty sense of humor; he simply loved life. Throughout most of his life, one of his greatest joys was aviation in general; he especially loved flying his friends and family in his planes. His love of his friends, the outdoors, the Jack Russells, the Retrievers, Pi the cat, entertaining, and socializing was trumped only by his love and commitment to his family.
Burial is private and there will be no church service. Details for a Celebration of Life reception will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested for the Joseph Ramsey Martin Jr. Scholarship Endowment Fund at Washington and Lee University, 204 W. Washington Street, Lexington, VA 24450, Planned Parenthood or any animal rescue charity. Condolences (memories welcome!) may be sent to the family at www.Teaguefuneralhome.com
Published by Daily Progress on Dec. 13, 2020.