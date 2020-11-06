Joseph "Jody" Michael Brittain



August 30, 1940 - November 4, 2020



Joseph "Jody" Michael Brittain, was born on August 30, 1940, in Burke, North Carolina, to Glenn and Alma Brittain, passed away in Charlottesville, Virginia, on November 4, 2020, after a fifty-year struggle with Parkinson's Disease.



In the early years of World War II, his father lost his life when the merchant ship he served on was sunk, at which time Jody and his two brothers were placed in the Methodist Children's Home in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. He remained there through his high school graduation and, during his high school years, was an outstanding athlete in a number of sports and was awarded a football scholarship to East Tennessee State.



Jody served in the United States Army as a non-commissioned officer during the Vietnam era stationed in Germany. Moving to Charlottesville in 1970, he co-founded one of the nation's first direct sellers of home fire detection devices and served as Executive Vice President with Dynamics Inc. for many years.



In 1986, Jody married the love of his life, Francesca Fasi, and became instant parent to her young children.



He was an avid golfer and poker player. Many players will attest to his "fighting spirit" as he would play golf even when it became difficult for him to stand and nothing could stop him.



A kind and caring soul, a gentleman through and through, always a kind word to everyone, Jody spent his career and life helping others discover their individual talents and gifts, even while struggling through his own hardships.



He is survived by his wife, Francesca Fasi Brittain; stepchildren, Natascha Erin Stolle and Andreas (Bo) Peter Stolle; grandchildren, Rye Francis and Indigo Francis; and sisters, Elinora Brittain and Glenda Brittain.



Due to Covid 19, a celebration of Jody's life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Legacy Hospice, 650 Peter Jefferson Parkway, Suite 310, Charlottesville, VA 22911.



Teague Funeral Home



Ivy Road, Charlottesville, Va.



Published by Daily Progress on Nov. 6, 2020.