Joseph Patrick Schmelter
March 17, 1934 - August 29, 2021
Joseph Patrick Schmelter passed away with his family by his side on Sunday, August 29, 2021 after a struggle with Alzheimer's disease.
Born and raised in Brooklyn, N.Y., Joe began his career at The Equitable Life Assurance Society in New York, N.Y., where he met the love of his life and wife of more than 61 years, Carol Ann Schmelter (née Hagendorn). A U.S. Navy veteran, Joe acquired his love of country music while stationed in Bainbridge, Md. and Norfolk, Va. He played shortstop for the Navy baseball team, where he proudly called Brooklyn Dodger great Johnny Padres his teammate. Joe was also an avid, self-taught tennis player, taking up the game in his 30s. Following his retirement from The Equitable, Joe and Carol moved to Palm Harbor, Florida, where he ascended to a U.S. Tennis Association Top-10 ranking in that state.
Joe's final years were spent surrounded by his family in Charlottesville, Virginia telling very funny jokes, rooting on his beloved New York Yankees, and being lovingly cared for by Carol and by the staff of The Lodge at Old Trail and Legacy Hospice.
Surviving family include his wife, Carol; his son, Joseph C. Schmelter and daughter-in-law, Nancy; daughter, Tammy Schwab; son, Doug Schmelter and daughter-in-law, Linda; as well as nine grandchildren, Emily Rotola, Maggie Robertson, Jay Schwab, Catherine Schmelter, Dougie Schmelter, Caroline Schmelter, Abby Schwab, Samantha Schmelter and Elena Schmelter, and two great-grandchildren, Hadley Robertson and Rivanna Rotola. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in the deceased's name to the Alzheimer's Association https://act.alz.org/donate
.
Published by Daily Progress on Sep. 15, 2021.