Joshua Michia Johnson
2004 - 2021
BORN
2004
DIED
2021
ABOUT
William Monroe High School
FUNERAL HOME
Preddy Funeral Home
301 S Main St
Gordonsville, VA
Joshua Michia Johnson

Joshua Michia Johnson, 16, of Barboursville, Virginia, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 7, 2021.

Joshua (better known as Josh) was born in Charlottesville, Virginia, on November 29, 2004 to his loving parents, Jennifer Jones and Aaron Johnson.

Josh recently completed his sophomore year at William Monroe High School, Stanardsville, Va. While attending grade school he always made the honor roll and was eventually deemed a gifted academic student with a strong aptitude in mathematics. Josh began playing football at a young age for the Waynesboro Little Giants where he discovered his true talents and passion for the sport. He went on to attend Greene County Public Schools where he continued to play football and eventually played as a Center for the high school basketball team. Joshua was a rising star as a running back for their Dragon football team and was a force to be reckoned with while on the field. Aside from being a great athlete, Josh worked his summers off from school as an employee for D&D Lawn Care and helped his father painting houses.

Josh was an active teenager who loved music, swimming, fishing, hunting, family vacations, and pretty much everything the outdoors had to offer. He was able to bring joy to others and had an energy that left a mark on the lives of those who knew him. He was adored and loved by his friends, teammates, cousins, relatives and especially his siblings.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his mother, Jennifer Jones (Derek); his father, Aaron Johnson and wife, Sabrina; siblings, Isaiah Powell, Camden Johnson, Jennia Veney, Dallas Johnson; grandparents, Robert Jones Sr., Virginia Jones, Duane and Mary Jane Johnson; step-grandparents, Wilmer and Jill Collier; great-grandmothers, Mabel Jones and Louise Johnson; uncles, Robert Jones Jr., Kevin Jones, Philip Johnson (Melissa), Nathan Johnson (Mattie); aunts, June Bates (Joey), Bridget Collier; and cousins, Mia, Joseph, Sadie, Leah, Camden, Paisley, Colton, Gavin and Graycen. He is survived by a host of other cousins, relatives and friends that truly loved him as well.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at 10 a.m., at William Monroe High School in Stanardsville, Va. A wake will be held on Monday, June 14, 2021, at Preddy Funeral Home in Gordonsville, Va., from 3 until 5 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m.

The family would like to thank the entire community, too numerous to name, for the tremendous outpouring of love and support during this time.

Published by Daily Progress on Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
14
Wake
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Preddy Funeral Home
301 S Main St, Gordonsville, VA
Jun
14
Wake
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Preddy Funeral Home
301 S Main St, Gordonsville, VA
Jun
15
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
William Monroe High School
Stanardsville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Preddy Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
8 Entries
I can tell you that I have never met another person so talented, and smart as Joshua. I had the pleasure of working a few months with him at D and D. We were both there just as a summer job to make some extra money, but let me tell you..he made my day. Every day! Talking about sports and his future, where he was going to college to be a G.O.A.T. And let me tell you, he would have been one! I remember him in his Nike shorts and cowboy boots, and he could literally jump onto a bed of a dump truck probably 6 feet high in those boots. A true athlete. But also a true gentleman, the way he came across at the most polite, caring individual you would have ever met. I don´t even know what to say right now as I am back in South Carolina and just heard this awful news. I am truly in tears! Words cannot express what he meant to me in the short time we knew each other. I know he is in a better place now, but it´s still very hard hard for me to understand why. I will end by saying. I love you Joshua, and I will never forget you.
Sterling Sligh
Friend
June 15, 2021
To Chock and family my heart and prayers are with all of you
Betty Collins
June 15, 2021
Our love and prayers are with you
Jeff & Amy Terrell
Family
June 13, 2021
Please know that we are praying for you and your family. If there is anything at all we can do we r hear day or night for you. We are your neighbors.
Gary and Tracy Deane
Other
June 13, 2021
Praying God comfort the Jones and Johnson family during this most difficult time. Sending an abundance of love.
Tim and Shirley Terrell
Family
June 13, 2021
Our prayers and best wishes go out to Josh´s parents and family. Josh got to take the memory of a dedicated and loving dad and loving extended family with him.
Judy and Ty Heilman
Family
June 13, 2021
Condolences to AJ and Family. Josh was a great young man who accomplished a lot in his short time here he will be truly missed. Dragoh football won't be the same without him in the back field.
Webb-Jones Family
Friend
June 13, 2021
It is so sad when you lose a child. There are no to tell you how sorry I am for your loss. Praying your memories of Josh will help you get through this difficult times. Keeping you in thought and prayers
Linda Ammons
Friend
June 13, 2021
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results