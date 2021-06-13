Joshua Michia JohnsonJoshua Michia Johnson, 16, of Barboursville, Virginia, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 7, 2021.Joshua (better known as Josh) was born in Charlottesville, Virginia, on November 29, 2004 to his loving parents, Jennifer Jones and Aaron Johnson.Josh recently completed his sophomore year at William Monroe High School, Stanardsville, Va. While attending grade school he always made the honor roll and was eventually deemed a gifted academic student with a strong aptitude in mathematics. Josh began playing football at a young age for the Waynesboro Little Giants where he discovered his true talents and passion for the sport. He went on to attend Greene County Public Schools where he continued to play football and eventually played as a Center for the high school basketball team. Joshua was a rising star as a running back for their Dragon football team and was a force to be reckoned with while on the field. Aside from being a great athlete, Josh worked his summers off from school as an employee for D&D Lawn Care and helped his father painting houses.Josh was an active teenager who loved music, swimming, fishing, hunting, family vacations, and pretty much everything the outdoors had to offer. He was able to bring joy to others and had an energy that left a mark on the lives of those who knew him. He was adored and loved by his friends, teammates, cousins, relatives and especially his siblings.He leaves to cherish his memory, his mother, Jennifer Jones (Derek); his father, Aaron Johnson and wife, Sabrina; siblings, Isaiah Powell, Camden Johnson, Jennia Veney, Dallas Johnson; grandparents, Robert Jones Sr., Virginia Jones, Duane and Mary Jane Johnson; step-grandparents, Wilmer and Jill Collier; great-grandmothers, Mabel Jones and Louise Johnson; uncles, Robert Jones Jr., Kevin Jones, Philip Johnson (Melissa), Nathan Johnson (Mattie); aunts, June Bates (Joey), Bridget Collier; and cousins, Mia, Joseph, Sadie, Leah, Camden, Paisley, Colton, Gavin and Graycen. He is survived by a host of other cousins, relatives and friends that truly loved him as well.A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at 10 a.m., at William Monroe High School in Stanardsville, Va. A wake will be held on Monday, June 14, 2021, at Preddy Funeral Home in Gordonsville, Va., from 3 until 5 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m.The family would like to thank the entire community, too numerous to name, for the tremendous outpouring of love and support during this time.