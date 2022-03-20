Joyce Creber
March 15, 1929 - March 16, 2022
Joyce (Stewart-Pring) Creber, 93, of Charlottesville, Va., transitioned into eternal rest on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at her apartment at Branchlands.
Joyce was born in London, England to the late William Howard and Alice Muriel (Amies) Stewart-Pring. Joyce remained in the London area during World War II, whereas many children her age evacuated to the countryside. She told of seeing soldiers, barrage balloons, "doodle bugs", and remembered collecting shrapnel with her sister Doreen, and having their food rationed. They generally carried on with everyday life, even going to the movies. They celebrated V.E. and V.J. days. After marrying her husband David, they emigrated to Canada with their young son Bruce, and then moved to Long Island, N.Y. where they had daughter Susan. They lived there until 1985, when they retired to Smith Mountain Lake, Va., and then finally to Charlottesville in 1995, where Joyce enjoyed her neighbors and volunteered at the Senior Center.
Joyce was preceded in death by her beloved husband, David John Creber, in 1997.
Joyce leaves behind her son, Bruce Alan Creber of Ronkonkoma, New York and her daughter, Susan Ruth Salg and her husband, Robert of Kilmarnock, Virginia, as well as her sister in England, Doreen Pickard and family, and her sister-in-law, Patricia Burton and family.
As Joyce had requested, there will be no public services. For anyone wishing to donate, the family requests that they choose their favorite charity in memory of Joyce. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.teaguefuneralhome.com
Published by Daily Progress from Mar. 20 to Mar. 27, 2022.