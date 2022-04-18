Menu
Joyce Norton Deane
Joyce Norton Deane

Joyce Norton Deane, 81, of Charlottesville, passed away on April 13, 2022, at Dogwood Village in Orange. Mrs. Deane was born on November 2, 1940, in Gordonsville, the youngest of seven siblings to the late Earl Raymond and Grace Michie Norton.

On January 30, 1959, she married Carl Wayne Deane, who preceded her in death on December 3, 2015. Mrs. Deane is survived by a son, Gregory Deane and wife, Deborah, of Gordonsville; sisters, Esther Waugh of Richmond, Mildred Knight of Hesperia, Calif., and Jeannette Peetz of Ormond Beach, Florida; a sister-in-law, Jeanne Norton of Gordonsville; a grandson, Michael Deane, numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

Mrs. Deane was a court reporter and a legal secretary for several different law firms. She retired from State Farm Insurance Companies as a secretary after many years of service. She also volunteered at Martha Jefferson Hospital with the diabetes support group.

Mrs. Deane enjoyed gospel music, cooking, sewing, working out, and shopping. Over the years, she collected many small treasures from her auction finds. Yet her finest treasure was the time spent with family and friends, around good food and the great outdoors; sharing family stories, laughing at jokes she sometimes didn't get, and talking about adventures still to come.

A celebration of life will be held at the Kyger Funeral Home Harrisonburg, on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at 1 p.m., with Pastor Larry Morris officiating.

Burial will be private at Elk Run Cemetery in Elkton.

Condolences may be shared at kygers.com

Published by Daily Progress on Apr. 18, 2022.
