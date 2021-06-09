Joyce Deane Finley Lilly
August 8, 1957 - June 4, 2021
Joyce Deane Finley Lilly passed away peacefully on June 4, 2021, at the University of Virginia Medical Center. Joyce was preceded in death by her mother and father, Mrs. Ellen Baber Finley and Mr. Malcolm Gwyn Finley, of Free Union, Virginia.
Joyce will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 45 years, Richard Lilly Sr.; her brother, Mark Finley (Terri); her sister, Bonnie Finley Carter (Tom); her sisters-in-law, Hester Lilly Baird (Steve) and Linda Lilly; and her children, Sheri Lilly (Jamie) and Rick Lilly (Hannah). She will be incredibly missed by her grandchildren whom she loved dearly, Casey Smith, Miriah Smith, Lauren Smith, Whitner Lilly, and Ada Lilly; her great-grandchildren, Jeremiah Smith and Jayden Jones; her niece, Keera Finley; her nephews, Tommy Carter and CR Baird, and by a host of dear friends.
Joyce attended Lane High School and was in the first class to attend Charlottesville High School. Through her school friend Hester Lilly Baird, Joyce met and was courted by her future husband Richard Lilly Sr. Joyce and Richard were married in Charlottesville, Virginia. Their beloved daughter Sheri was born the following year, followed by their beloved son, Rick, two years later.
In-home geriatric care was Joyce's life's work and held a special place in her heart. She built comfort and joy into the final years of those who she cared for by developing meaningful and long term relationships with both her patients and their families. Professionally, she had a unique ability to connect and maintain stability and peace through one of the most difficult times of life.
Joyce loved shopping and was an avid gardener. She would cultivate flowers each spring, creating a joyful Eastertide and would enjoy sitting on the front porch with her terrier, Peanut. Her first love was people and anyone who knew Joyce knows she never met a stranger. Few things in life brought her more joy than welcoming family and friends into her home as often as possible. Granny Joyce took immense pride in sharing the success of her grandchildren and great grandchildren and relished her time at Monroe Bay CampGround in Colonial Beach, Va.
Family and friends will be received at Hill and Wood Funeral Home Charlottesville Chapel Thursday, June 10, 2021, from 5 until 7 p.m. The service to celebrate Joyce's life will be held at Hill and Wood Funeral home Friday, June 11, 2021, at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, Joyce would be honored if a donation was made to the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA https://caspca.org/
