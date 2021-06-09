Menu
Joyce Deane Finley Lilly
1957 - 2021
BORN
1957
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Charlottesville High School
FUNERAL HOME
Hill & Wood - Charlottesville
201 N. First Street
Charlottesville, VA
Joyce Deane Finley Lilly

August 8, 1957 - June 4, 2021

Joyce Deane Finley Lilly passed away peacefully on June 4, 2021, at the University of Virginia Medical Center. Joyce was preceded in death by her mother and father, Mrs. Ellen Baber Finley and Mr. Malcolm Gwyn Finley, of Free Union, Virginia.

Joyce will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 45 years, Richard Lilly Sr.; her brother, Mark Finley (Terri); her sister, Bonnie Finley Carter (Tom); her sisters-in-law, Hester Lilly Baird (Steve) and Linda Lilly; and her children, Sheri Lilly (Jamie) and Rick Lilly (Hannah). She will be incredibly missed by her grandchildren whom she loved dearly, Casey Smith, Miriah Smith, Lauren Smith, Whitner Lilly, and Ada Lilly; her great-grandchildren, Jeremiah Smith and Jayden Jones; her niece, Keera Finley; her nephews, Tommy Carter and CR Baird, and by a host of dear friends.

Joyce attended Lane High School and was in the first class to attend Charlottesville High School. Through her school friend Hester Lilly Baird, Joyce met and was courted by her future husband Richard Lilly Sr. Joyce and Richard were married in Charlottesville, Virginia. Their beloved daughter Sheri was born the following year, followed by their beloved son, Rick, two years later.

In-home geriatric care was Joyce's life's work and held a special place in her heart. She built comfort and joy into the final years of those who she cared for by developing meaningful and long term relationships with both her patients and their families. Professionally, she had a unique ability to connect and maintain stability and peace through one of the most difficult times of life.

Joyce loved shopping and was an avid gardener. She would cultivate flowers each spring, creating a joyful Eastertide and would enjoy sitting on the front porch with her terrier, Peanut. Her first love was people and anyone who knew Joyce knows she never met a stranger. Few things in life brought her more joy than welcoming family and friends into her home as often as possible. Granny Joyce took immense pride in sharing the success of her grandchildren and great grandchildren and relished her time at Monroe Bay CampGround in Colonial Beach, Va.

Family and friends will be received at Hill and Wood Funeral Home Charlottesville Chapel Thursday, June 10, 2021, from 5 until 7 p.m. The service to celebrate Joyce's life will be held at Hill and Wood Funeral home Friday, June 11, 2021, at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, Joyce would be honored if a donation was made to the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA https://caspca.org/.

Condolences may be shared with the family at HillandWood.com.

Published by Daily Progress on Jun. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
10
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Hill & Wood - Charlottesville
201 N. First Street, Charlottesville, VA
Jun
11
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Hill & Wood - Charlottesville
201 N. First Street, Charlottesville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Hill & Wood - Charlottesville
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
8 Entries
Ann, Bill, Noah, Matt and Mark
June 10, 2021
TO JOYCE'S BELOVED FAMILY & ALL HER FRIENDS AND ACQUAINTANCES: Joyce will surely be missed - truely a one of a kind! Such sad news; another precious soul gone too soon. Please accept our condolences in your time of sorrow and loss. May the Lord keep you in His comforting care until you meet with her again. Bill, Ann and family
Noah & Ann wood and family
Family
June 10, 2021
Rick, Sheri and family, I am so sorry to learn of your Mom´s passing. My thoughts and prayers go out to all of you for your loss.
Chuck Wood
June 10, 2021
To the Lilly and Finley families, know Joyce will be sorrowfully missed by all those she has touched with her beautiful life and her boundless love. I share this quote which I found today. "We need to grieve the ones we have loved and lost in this lifetime - not to sustain our connection to suffering, but to sustain our connection to love." - J. W." Love to you all.
Vivian Hensley
Friend
June 10, 2021
Richard & family sorry to hear about your loss,our thoughts and prayers go out to you all. Robert & Dinah Adcock
Robert Adcock
June 9, 2021
My deepest condolences to the Lilly family and the Finley family. Joyce was one of a kind with her laughter and the love of her family. I'll miss running into her out and about and sharing stories of our grandchildren. She will be missed. Godspeed Joyce.
Diane Taylor Boland
June 9, 2021
Sherry and Rick, I am so sorry to hear about Mrs. Joyce. Growing up with you on River Rd, she was always nice to us kids in the neighborhood. I truly am sorry for your loss.
monica L davies
Friend
June 9, 2021
Richard & family our thoughts & prayers are with each one of you at this difficult time. Joyce will be missed by everyone who knew her I always talked to her at Walmart our hang out place. May God bring healing comfort to each of your hearts. Much Sympathy Bruce & Pat Marshall
Bruce & Pat Marshall
Friend
June 9, 2021
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results