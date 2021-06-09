To the Lilly and Finley families, know Joyce will be sorrowfully missed by all those she has touched with her beautiful life and her boundless love. I share this quote which I found today. "We need to grieve the ones we have loved and lost in this lifetime - not to sustain our connection to suffering, but to sustain our connection to love." - J. W." Love to you all.

Vivian Hensley Friend June 10, 2021