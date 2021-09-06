Joyce Shiflett
January 11, 1934 - September 2, 2021
Joyce Morris Shiflett, 87, of Ruckersville, Va. passed away on Thursday, September 2, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on January 11, 1934, in Ruckersville, Va. to the late Charlie and Edna Morris.
Mrs. Shiflett was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who enjoyed gardening, tending to her flowers and cooking. Her greatest love was being with family who cherished her deeply.
She is survived by her children, Mark F. Shiflett (Elizabeth), Tracy S. Jones (David), Lorrie S. Chisholm (Kevin), and Teresa "Terri" L. Shiflett; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Enoch E. Shiflett.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Holly Memorial Gardens, 3251 Seminole Trl., Charlottesville, VA 22911, with Dr. Monty Fox officiating.
In lieu of flowers please make donation in Mrs. Shiflett's name to the Arthritis Foundation
, PO Box 96280 Washington, DC 20077.
Ryan Funeral Home of Ruckersville, Va. is handling the arrangements.
