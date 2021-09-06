Menu
Joyce Shiflett
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Ryan Funeral Home - Ruckersville
12819 Spotswood Trail
Ruckersville, VA
Joyce Shiflett

January 11, 1934 - September 2, 2021

Joyce Morris Shiflett, 87, of Ruckersville, Va. passed away on Thursday, September 2, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on January 11, 1934, in Ruckersville, Va. to the late Charlie and Edna Morris.

Mrs. Shiflett was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who enjoyed gardening, tending to her flowers and cooking. Her greatest love was being with family who cherished her deeply.

She is survived by her children, Mark F. Shiflett (Elizabeth), Tracy S. Jones (David), Lorrie S. Chisholm (Kevin), and Teresa "Terri" L. Shiflett; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Enoch E. Shiflett.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Holly Memorial Gardens, 3251 Seminole Trl., Charlottesville, VA 22911, with Dr. Monty Fox officiating.

In lieu of flowers please make donation in Mrs. Shiflett's name to the Arthritis Foundation, PO Box 96280 Washington, DC 20077.

An online guestbook is available at www.ryanfuneral.com

Ryan Funeral Home of Ruckersville, Va. is handling the arrangements.

Published by Daily Progress on Sep. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
8
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Holly Memorial Gardens
3251 Seminole Trl., Charlottesville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Ryan Funeral Home - Ruckersville
27 Entries
Mark, Tracy, Lorri and Terri, I'm so sorry for your loss, I'm sending prayers for you all. She was a very special lady who will be missed dearly. we love you all.. Rest Easy aunt Sudie, I love you forever and a day. May GOD walk beside you during this difficult time.
Lisa & Kaitlyn Wyant
Family
September 8, 2021
Lorrie and family - Lifting you all in prayer during this difficult time. i enjoyed Mrs. Shiflett's quick wit and humor during the conversations we would have when I visited. She and my mother share the same first name. Sending love, hugs and prayers to you all.
Kristy Haney
Friend
September 8, 2021
Lorrie and family, our thoughts are with you at this difficult time!
Dave and BJ Ghamandi
September 8, 2021
So very saddened to hear of the passing of Joyce..... We worked together at Sperry Marine. Now Northrope Grumman..... We enjoyed every day ....of lots of laughs....she was a very sweet lady.... She will be missed..... Friend.... Charlene Anderson...
Charlene Anderson
September 8, 2021
Lorrie I am so sorry to hear of your mother passing. I heard you speak of her many of times.
Brenda Powell
Other
September 7, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Prayers
Adam & Chelsi Breeden
Family
September 6, 2021
Jr. & Paula Wyant
Family
September 6, 2021
Mark, Tracy, Lorrie and Terri,
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. Love you all.
Tina & Tony Breeden
Family
September 6, 2021
I was so blessed to have shared so many wonderful years and memories with my Grammy. She was always there to share life’s greatest moments and for the not so great moments she was someone I could confide in. AJ, Hartley and I adored her and will miss her dearly. I take comfort in knowing she is watching over baby EJ and the rest of us.
Megan Hattaway
Grandchild
September 6, 2021
So sorry for your loss, Lorie. I know how attentive you were to her and how much you loved her. Clearly the fact that you are so lovely stems from her. Hugs
Phylissa Mitchell
September 6, 2021
We are sad to lose her but find peace in knowing she is no longer in pain. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
John and Pat Morris
September 5, 2021
I am so saddened to hear of Joyce’s passing. I always enjoyed seeing her smiling face, and hearing her ask what I was up to. She was a lovely person, and your beautiful family is a testimonial to her. My sympathy to all. Betsy Nowell
Elizabeth Nowell
Friend
September 5, 2021
So sad to hear about the passing of your dear family member. Mrs. Shiflett was a very kind and wonderful lady. A very loving mother and grandmother that will be greatly missed. May our thoughts and prayers be with the family during this difficult time. We
look forward to seeing her again with our heavenly father.
Julius Morris
Family
September 4, 2021
Debra and. Bruce Pritchett
Friend
September 4, 2021
Julius Morris
September 4, 2021
Sorry for your family loss .They gained another angel.
Norman Dean
September 4, 2021
Soar soar soar your broken wings are fixed for our newest Angel
Tracy Jones
Daughter
September 4, 2021
She was more than just my mother. She was also my friend and confidant.
Terri Shiflett
Daughter
September 4, 2021
RIP Aunt Joyce. We will miss your sweet smile and kind ways.
Cindy & Harry Hutcherson
September 3, 2021
