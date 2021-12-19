Joyce Ann Smith
September 24, 1935 - December 16, 2021
Joyce Ann Smith, 86, of Charlottesville, Va., died on December 16, 2021, at Commonwealth Senior Living.
Born on September 24, 1935, in Charlottesville, Va., she was the daughter of the late Ras Stevens Powell and Hattie Leovell Ray. She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Smith and son, Michael Hughes.
Joyce worked as a manager for Keller & George Jewelry, was a member of the local Moose Lodge for over fifty years, and was a former member of the Gordonsville Volunteer Fire Company.
Joyce is survived by her son, W. Montie Hughes II and wife, Betty, of Grottoes, Va.; stepdaughter, Deborah Hall and husband, Wayne; granddaughter, Brandy Jones (Zachary); grandson, Adam Hughes; four great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; a niece, Melody Foster; and nephews, Troy Lynch, Terry Lynch, and Tracy Lynch.
Joyce will be sincerely missed by many, and fondly remembered by the love she had for her family.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, December 20, 2021, at Monticello Memory Gardens, 670 Thomas Jefferson Pkwy., Charlottesville, VA 22902.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Heartland Hospice Care at https://www.promedica.org/waystogive/hospice-memorial-fund/donate/
, or to Commonwealth Senior Living of Charlottesville at https://commonwealthcares.net/give-help/
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com
.
Published by Daily Progress on Dec. 19, 2021.