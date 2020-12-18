Joyce Taylor
March 6, 1942 - December 16, 2020
Joyce O'Brien Taylor of Scottsville, passed away on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at home. She was born on March 6, 1942, a daughter of the late John Willie and Lee Nora (Pace) O'Brien.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her late husband, Robert Earl Jordan; her stepfather, Edward Davis; four brothers, Ernest O'Brien, John O'Brien, Roy Lee Davis, and William Ray Davis; and sisters, Ruby Seale and Lois Joanne O'Brien.
Joyce was a member of Fox Memorial Baptist Church in Scottsville. She enjoyed singing, dancing and loved birds. She loved celebrating holidays with her family, especially Thanksgiving and Christmas.
Survivors include her loving husband, Luke Taylor; three children, daughter, Wanda Sue Morris and husband, Steve, son, Rodney Jordan and wife, Melissa, and son, Kevin Taylor and wife, Michelle; four grandsons, Steven Morris Jr., Sean Morris, Jacob Jordan, and Logan Taylor; four great-grandchildren, Benny Morris, Joshua Morris, Madeleine Claire Morris, and James Morris; siblings, Edward O'Brien, Norma Taylor and husband, Reid, David Davis, James Davis, and Virginia Hunt and husband, Mike; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and other extended family members and friends.
A graveside service will be conducted on Saturday, December 19, 2020, at Fox Memorial Baptist Church Cemetery. Pastor Randy Golladay will officiate.
Family and friends may share memories and photos at thackerbrothers.com
Published by Daily Progress on Dec. 18, 2020.