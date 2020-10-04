Juanita Lee Jones
Juanita Lee Jones departed this life on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at Rosewood Village – Hollymead in Charlottesville, Va.
She was born on June 17, 1931, to the late George Porter White and the late Etta Jackson White. Juanita was preceded in death by her husband, Granvel Peyton Jones and her sister, Thelma Whitaker.
Juanita leaves to cherish her memory, four daughters, Joyce Nelson of Upper Marlboro, Md., Jacqueline Nelson and Charlene Williams (Michael), both of Charlottesville, Va., and Peggy Jones of Beltsville, Md.; two grandchildren, Abdur Muhammad (Fatma) and Dedrick Nelson (Jivannie); four great-grandchildren, two brothers-in-law, three sisters-in-law, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Viewing will be held on Monday, October 5, 2020, from 2 until 6 p.m., at McClenny Funeral Home, 600 Henry Avenue, Charlottesville, Va. A family graveside service will be held at the Jones Family Cemetery on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at 1 p.m. Interment will follow with the Reverend Ernie Morse officiating.
Services of comfort are entrusted to the staff of McClenny Funeral Service. You may sign the guest registry at www.mcclennyfuneralservice.com
.