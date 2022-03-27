Juanita Frances McDaniel



December 9, 1939 - March 21, 2022



Juanita F. McDaniel, 82, of Ocala, Fla., formerly of Charlottesville, Va., passed on Monday March 21, 2022, at 4:03 p.m. with family by her side.



Frances was born on December 9, 1939, in Dyke, Va., to the late James Curtis and Hilda Margaret Taylor. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her two sisters, Goldie Diane Knight and Dorothy Jean Breeden; one daughter, Juanita Grey Ingallenero; and one grandson, Tyler Nicholas Tolomeo.



She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Rex Edward McDaniel; a brother, Leon Orvin Taylor of Ruckersville; and four daughters, Bridget Lee Tolomeo (Armand Campanile) of Ocala, Fla., Rhonda Effie Kidd of Buckingham, Va., Faith McDaniel Wyland (Keith Mann) of Keswick, Va., and Wendy Ellen Hammond (Michael) of Palmyra, Va. Also left to cherish her memory are her grandchildren, Terra Ivy Tolomeo, Rex Edward Knudson, Della Mae Roberts (Allen), Brittney Devon Wyland, Ryan Logan Mann, Kassidy Brooke and Kayla Jean Hammond; and seven great-grandchildren, Cheyanne, Kaylin, Taylor, Ryder, Rex, Juliana and Calvin.



Frances retired as a Dietician from UVA Medical Center. She enjoyed traveling, going to Parades and Music Festivals. She looked forward to going to Family Picnics and Reunions. Keeping in touch with family was important. She was kind, humble, patient and loving. She was an Angel and will be missed by all who knew her.



A special thank you to the nurses and staff at the Life Care Center of Ocala, Fla. The family would also like to thank All for the many prayers and ask that you spend time with your loved ones.



A private interment ceremony for the burial of ashes will be held at a later date.



Published by Daily Progress on Mar. 27, 2022.