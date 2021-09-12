Judith Jane Campbell
March 10, 1941 - September 2, 2021
Jude Campbell has died in the sunroom of her home in Charlottesville, with her children and husband at her side.
Born to the late Leonard and Rosemary Stanley, she was predeceased by her siblings Tommy, Dennis, and Kathleen.
She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Tom; sons, Col. Thomas Campbell USMC (Connie) of Virginia Beach, Lt. Col. Patrick Campbell USMCR (Kristine) of Charlottesville; daughter, Ciara Campbell of Charlottesville; grandchildren, Brendan, Will, Ryan, Thomas, Charlotte, Katie, and Georgie; and siblings, Pat, Mike, Jimmy, Eileen, and Maureen.
Jude was born in Chicago but raised in Southern California. Her young life was unsettled. In her teens she attended the high school of the Sisters of St. Joseph in Orange, California, and then was a member of that community as a Registered Nurse until 1968.
Jude met Tom, an aviator with the Marine Corps, on July 3, 1970. They were married at the old Mission San Luis Rey, California, on January 5, 1971.
After living in Beaufort, South Carolina, and Beeville, Texas, the family was transferred to Santa Ana, California. Tom began his commercial flying career there. They moved to Charlottesville in 1994.
Jude was enormously proud of her husband and children. She was a longtime parishioner at Church of the Incarnation, a prayer warrior, an intercessor, a quilter, bridge player, world traveler, friend, and companion.
The family thanks Dr. Susan Modesitt and her team at The Emily Couric Cancer Center at UVA, nurse Mike St. Clair, and everyone at Hospice of the Piedmont.
Funeral Mass will be at the Church of the Incarnation, 1465 Incarnation Drive, Charlottesville, Virginia, on Thursday, September 16, 2021, (behind Wood Grill Buffet). Visitation begins at 11:15 a.m. and Mass will be at 12:15 p.m. A reception will follow in the Fellowship Hall.
Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to your local food bank or Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Parkway, Suite 300, Charlottesville, VA 22911, hopva.org
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com
