Judith Anne Wise Rosson
Judith Anne Wise Rosson, 82, died peacefully on Sunday, February 21, 2021.
Judy was born on July 27, 1938, to the late Cornelia Brown Wise and Fred Wise of Chesterfield County, Va.
She is survived by four children, Dianne Ireton and her husband, Thomas, Douglas Rosson and his wife, Emily, Susan Pryor, and Nancy Cathey and her husband, David.
She was a proud grandmother to eight grandchildren, Sarah Bruce, Andrew, Harrison and Jack Rosson, Adam and Ryan Graves, and Holland and Reid Cathey.
Judy was preceded in death by her loving husband of 52 years, Edwin Ashby Rosson.
Judy graduated from the Madison College with a Bachelor of Arts in 1959 and completed her Masters of Education at the University of Virginia in 1966. Early Education was her passion. Many Stony Point Elementary first, second and third grade students have her to thank for their reading, spelling and perfect time-telling skills. Judy later spent over a decade as the Registrar for the University of Virginia, School of Architecture where she made many friends and helped scores of students to navigate their college experience.
Judy was absolutely devoted to raising her four children and took them on as many adventures as she could. She and her husband Ebb spent their leisure time at North Carolina beaches and climbing lighthouse steps. She was an active member of The Outer Banks Lighthouse Society, Jamestown Society and the Colonel Thomas Hughart Chapter of the DAR. For many years she delivered Meals on Wheels to the local Charlottesville community, was an avid painter, seamstress, gardener and birder. She will be missed dearly by her large group of extended family and friends.
There will be a private family remembrance service at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 1500 E. Rio Road, Charlottesville, Virginia, on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at 12:30 p.m. This will be followed by a graveside interment at Rest Haven Cemetery in Shenandoah, Virginia, at 2:30 p.m. Social distancing and mask guidelines will be followed. All family and friends are invited to join.
All family and friends are invited to watch the service online. It will be streamed at 12:30 on 3/13 www.facebook.com/cvaumc
Memorials may be made to The Alzheimer's Association
, 1160 Pepsi Place, Charlottesville, VA 22901.
Friends may sign the guest book at www.hillandwood.com
Published by Daily Progress on Mar. 3, 2021.