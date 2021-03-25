Menu
Judy W. Slaughter
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sheridan Funeral Home
6093 Venable Rd
Kents Store, VA
Judy W. Slaughter

February 3, 1944 - March 19, 2021

On this day, Friday, March 19, 2021 we said goodbye to our mother, Judy W. Slaughter, better known as the mayor of Bremo Bluff and business woman of the area.

Judy adored her family and friends and was a true lover of the outdoors, especially the river where she spent many long days with her loved ones.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Scott Slaughter; her son, Ricky Woods; and son-in-law, Gregory Gentry. She is survived by her children, Sandra Gentry, Barry Woods and Garry Woods (Marnie); her daughter-in law, Debbie Woods; her siblings, Gerald Willie (Janet), Allen Willie (Linda), Lynda Brown and Brenda Jones (Danny); her grandchildren, Michael Gentry (Kim), Morgan Gentry, Lexie Woods (Shelby), Dustin Woods (Gabriella), Zachary Woods, Amanda Woods, Taylor Rosengarten (Troy), Emily Woods and Daniel Woods; her great grandchildren, Sydney Gentry, Elijah Gentry, Bodie Gentry, Roger Davis III, Reid Woods, Braelynn Woods and Lynn Rosengarten. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends whom she adored. She is now at peace and will truly be missed.

There will be a graveside service with social distancing at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Fork Union Cemetery in Fork Union, Va. Arrangements are being handled by Sheridan Funeral Home in Kents Store, Va.

Published by Daily Progress on Mar. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
27
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Fork Union Cemetery
Fork Union, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Sheridan Funeral Home
I am so sorry to hear about Judy. She was a sweet sweet lady with a huge heart and that showed through her daughter and her sons! I know she is looking down over you all!! Prayers and hugs.
Judy Loyd Dyer
March 27, 2021
