Judy W. SlaughterFebruary 3, 1944 - March 19, 2021On this day, Friday, March 19, 2021 we said goodbye to our mother, Judy W. Slaughter, better known as the mayor of Bremo Bluff and business woman of the area.Judy adored her family and friends and was a true lover of the outdoors, especially the river where she spent many long days with her loved ones.She was preceded in death by her husband, Scott Slaughter; her son, Ricky Woods; and son-in-law, Gregory Gentry. She is survived by her children, Sandra Gentry, Barry Woods and Garry Woods (Marnie); her daughter-in law, Debbie Woods; her siblings, Gerald Willie (Janet), Allen Willie (Linda), Lynda Brown and Brenda Jones (Danny); her grandchildren, Michael Gentry (Kim), Morgan Gentry, Lexie Woods (Shelby), Dustin Woods (Gabriella), Zachary Woods, Amanda Woods, Taylor Rosengarten (Troy), Emily Woods and Daniel Woods; her great grandchildren, Sydney Gentry, Elijah Gentry, Bodie Gentry, Roger Davis III, Reid Woods, Braelynn Woods and Lynn Rosengarten. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends whom she adored. She is now at peace and will truly be missed.There will be a graveside service with social distancing at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Fork Union Cemetery in Fork Union, Va. Arrangements are being handled by Sheridan Funeral Home in Kents Store, Va.