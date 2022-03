Judy D. ThackerJudy D. Thacker, 54, wife of Ronnie S. Thacker, of Charlottesville, died on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at her residence.Family members also include a son, Joseph Andrew Guffey and two sisters, Mildred Leslie and Thelma Guffey.A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 5, 2021, in Oak Lawn Mausoleum and Memory Gardens by the Rev. David Wallace.Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net