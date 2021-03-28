Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Daily Progress
Daily Progress Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
June Ellen Branham
June Ellen Branham

June Ellen Branham, age 69, resident of English Meadows, Crozet Campus, formerly of Barboursville, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, March 18, 2021, surrounded by her daughters.

June was born in Gordonsville, Va., on October 6, 1951, to the late George Taliferro Branham and Alma Ellen Gallihugh Thomas. She was preceded in death by her brothers, George "Sonny" Branham and David Branham and nephew, David Anthony Branham.

June is survived by her daughters, Tracy Ellen Smith Stokes and her husband, Randy, of Louisa, Va., and Stacy Nicole Smith of Barboursville, Va.; her beloved grandson, Cameron Dwayne Fox of Louisa, Va.; her nieces, Elaine, Tina, Beth, Ellen; and nephew, Christopher.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 3, 2021, at 11 a.m at Maplewood Cemetery, Gordonsville, Va., officiated by the Reverend Scott Hirano, Chaplain of Innovage Pace-Blue Ridge. A Celebration of Life will follow at the Barboursville Community Park.

In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions can be made to Innovage Pace-Blue Ridge, 1335 Carlton Ave., Charlottesville, VA 22902.
Published by Daily Progress on Mar. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
3
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Maplewood Cemetery,
Gordonsville, VA
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Will always remember the great times we had together as kids. You will always be remembered and loved.
Delores Gallihugh-White
March 26, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results