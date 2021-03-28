June Ellen Branham



June Ellen Branham, age 69, resident of English Meadows, Crozet Campus, formerly of Barboursville, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, March 18, 2021, surrounded by her daughters.



June was born in Gordonsville, Va., on October 6, 1951, to the late George Taliferro Branham and Alma Ellen Gallihugh Thomas. She was preceded in death by her brothers, George "Sonny" Branham and David Branham and nephew, David Anthony Branham.



June is survived by her daughters, Tracy Ellen Smith Stokes and her husband, Randy, of Louisa, Va., and Stacy Nicole Smith of Barboursville, Va.; her beloved grandson, Cameron Dwayne Fox of Louisa, Va.; her nieces, Elaine, Tina, Beth, Ellen; and nephew, Christopher.



A graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 3, 2021, at 11 a.m at Maplewood Cemetery, Gordonsville, Va., officiated by the Reverend Scott Hirano, Chaplain of Innovage Pace-Blue Ridge. A Celebration of Life will follow at the Barboursville Community Park.



In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions can be made to Innovage Pace-Blue Ridge, 1335 Carlton Ave., Charlottesville, VA 22902.



Published by Daily Progress on Mar. 28, 2021.