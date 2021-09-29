Karen Ann Loftus
September 23, 1956 - September 25, 2021
Karen Ann Loftus was born in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., to the late Frank and Dorothy Loftus. She passed away on Saturday evening, 2 days after her 65th birthday.
She is survived by her husband, Ronald Brunk and their daughters, Lydia and Laura May Brunk, of North Garden, Virginia. She is also survived by her brother, William Loftus and his wife, Becky, as well as nieces and nephews from both sides of the family, and an expansive, devoted network of friends and colleagues.
Karen's education and professional career took her all over the country. She received her undergraduate degree at Penn State University and went on to study for a master's degree at University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill. She earned a PhD in Clinical Psychology from University of Virginia and did a post-doc fellowship at Dartmouth. She then moved to Richmond to take a position as a child psychologist and as clinical faculty for the department of psychiatry at VCU.
In Charlottesville, Karen had a private practice as a clinical psychologist for both children and adults. She also, as an adjunct professor at University of Virginia, supervised assessment and therapy, acting as role model, support, and mentor to graduate students. She was smart, warm, and funny, and held herself and those she supervised to high standards.
In private life, Karen was a calm and loving partner and mother, an avid and disciplined runner, a great cook, a lover of dancing, music, (particularly Bruce Springsteen, whose birthday she shared), movies and books. With her infectious smile and wonderful sense of humor, she attracted a large circle of friends. Her enthusiasm and fun-loving spirit brought people together. She loved any excuse for a party, and created traditions among her friends and colleagues, annual events such as the Academy Awards Party, which involved gown critiques, good food, and many prizes.
Karen was diagnosed with Early Onset Alzheimer's in 2012. She continued to live at home with her husband and daughters for many years. In large part because of the loyalty and generosity of her friends, she was able to keep enjoying many of the things that had previously added richness to her life.
The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to the staff at Commonwealth for their kindness and hard work, the dedicated Stephen Ministers of St. Paul's Memorial Church, where Karen was an active member, and the community of friends, caregivers and hospice workers who helped us give Karen a gentle and respectful end of life.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that you donate to the Alzheimer's Association
in Karen's memory.
Published by Daily Progress on Sep. 29, 2021.