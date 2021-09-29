Menu
Dr. Karen Ann Loftus
1956 - 2021
BORN
1956
DIED
2021
Karen Ann Loftus

September 23, 1956 - September 25, 2021

Karen Ann Loftus was born in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., to the late Frank and Dorothy Loftus. She passed away on Saturday evening, 2 days after her 65th birthday.

She is survived by her husband, Ronald Brunk and their daughters, Lydia and Laura May Brunk, of North Garden, Virginia. She is also survived by her brother, William Loftus and his wife, Becky, as well as nieces and nephews from both sides of the family, and an expansive, devoted network of friends and colleagues.

Karen's education and professional career took her all over the country. She received her undergraduate degree at Penn State University and went on to study for a master's degree at University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill. She earned a PhD in Clinical Psychology from University of Virginia and did a post-doc fellowship at Dartmouth. She then moved to Richmond to take a position as a child psychologist and as clinical faculty for the department of psychiatry at VCU.

In Charlottesville, Karen had a private practice as a clinical psychologist for both children and adults. She also, as an adjunct professor at University of Virginia, supervised assessment and therapy, acting as role model, support, and mentor to graduate students. She was smart, warm, and funny, and held herself and those she supervised to high standards.

In private life, Karen was a calm and loving partner and mother, an avid and disciplined runner, a great cook, a lover of dancing, music, (particularly Bruce Springsteen, whose birthday she shared), movies and books. With her infectious smile and wonderful sense of humor, she attracted a large circle of friends. Her enthusiasm and fun-loving spirit brought people together. She loved any excuse for a party, and created traditions among her friends and colleagues, annual events such as the Academy Awards Party, which involved gown critiques, good food, and many prizes.

Karen was diagnosed with Early Onset Alzheimer's in 2012. She continued to live at home with her husband and daughters for many years. In large part because of the loyalty and generosity of her friends, she was able to keep enjoying many of the things that had previously added richness to her life.

The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to the staff at Commonwealth for their kindness and hard work, the dedicated Stephen Ministers of St. Paul's Memorial Church, where Karen was an active member, and the community of friends, caregivers and hospice workers who helped us give Karen a gentle and respectful end of life.

In lieu of flowers, we ask that you donate to the Alzheimer's Association in Karen's memory.
Published by Daily Progress on Sep. 29, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Thoughts & prayers are with Karen´s family John Leighton Class of 74 Bishop Hoban HS
John Leighton
School
October 21, 2021
She was the first person I truly trusted to know me and guide me. She was a very special person!
SBW
Other
October 15, 2021
Karen was my colleague at UVA. Karen had that great combination of competence, kindness, and patience that made her a wonderful supervisor for students in our clinical psychology program. She did it all... overseeing students performing psychological assessments, supervising students as they took on therapy cases, teaching in our clinic, and doing her own clinical work. Throughout she was always positive and a joy to know.... Even when pregnant! She was a leader who made a difference in whatever she tackled.
Ann Loper
Work
October 4, 2021
My sincere sympathy to the family. Karen was a true champion in the fight to end Alzheimer's. I had the honor of joining her to visit our Virginia General Assembly members, and watched as these elected officials were inspired to join the fight. Karen was tough and determined, and her voice made a true difference. Sue Friedman, former President, Alzheimer's Association of Central and Western Virginia
Sue Friedman
Work
September 30, 2021
Dear Ron and precious daughters. I am a friend of Karen´s from St. Paul´s. And she used to bring the girls to my house in Southern Hills on Halloween for trick or treating when that were young. She was a delight and I have missed her so. I feel a very strong bond with you since I have been on the same path as you. My husband, Al , died of Alzheimer´s last November after having it for 7 years. I know exactly what you are feeling and I am so sorry. You will be in my thoughts and prayers as you go through your time of great sadness. Sincerely, Jane Butler
Jane Butler
September 29, 2021
So sorry to hear. We loved her lots
Ethan and Diane
Friend
September 29, 2021
I'm heartsick to hear of Karen's death--what a wonderful, smart, kind woman she was. What a terrible loss.
Barbara Nordin
Work
September 29, 2021
