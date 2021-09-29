Dear Ron and precious daughters. I am a friend of Karen´s from St. Paul´s. And she used to bring the girls to my house in Southern Hills on Halloween for trick or treating when that were young. She was a delight and I have missed her so. I feel a very strong bond with you since I have been on the same path as you. My husband, Al , died of Alzheimer´s last November after having it for 7 years. I know exactly what you are feeling and I am so sorry. You will be in my thoughts and prayers as you go through your time of great sadness. Sincerely, Jane Butler

Jane Butler September 29, 2021