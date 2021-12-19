Kathy was such a "bright light". I was fortunate to share classes with her in our years at Lane. Her smile and laughter would light up any room. To the ones who were close to her during years after high school I know you are grief stricken. I feel your pain and I am so sorry. I just know that Kathy had to have been a once in a lifetime friend. The kind that don´t come along often. I can say that during those several years that we crossed paths pretty regularly she would brighten my day. I pray that God will bring strength and peace to her family and close friends who shared life with Kathy. Rest In Peace, Kathy.

Russ Payne January 2, 2022