Katherine "Kathy" Marie James
Katherine "Kathy" Marie James left this world unexpectedly on Tuesday, December 7, 2021. She is best remembered for being as beautiful on the inside as the outside, someone with a heart of gold, whose laughter filled the room and who loved all animals and cared for many, especially the unwanted ones and would do anything for those she tried to love.
Kathy was born to Ernest and Dorothy James on August 13, 1952. Shortly after graduating from Lane High School she followed in her father's and his brother's footsteps by becoming a civil servant for the US Postal Service. It was there that she met and loved the many friends who became important people in her life. She showered many throughout her life with her fiery, brilliant, mercurial personality. During her years as a postal employee she saw the need to become an interpreter for the hard of hearing and became fluent in sign language in order to serve those she worked beside.
A lover of many sports, she excelled in snow and water skiing, horseback riding, motorcycling and running. The outdoors was her sanctuary. It was there too that she found her greatest love of all. It was the animals in her life that brought her the unconditional love she longed to find in people. She loved and cared for many dogs and cats during her life including many feral cats in the community as well. Nothing came before a trip to feed the "kittys" who lived in the woods.
Growing up in a family of gifted and accomplished musicians, her appreciation and love of music was part of what gave her relief from an often disappointing and troubled world. She had a beautiful voice and loved to dance.
She said the greatest years in her life were those caring for her beloved niece and nephew. There was only one "Aunt". She showered them with the love and affection of a mother. She recently became a great aunt as well and looked forward to the many years ahead she thought she had watching him grow and loving him as her own.
Katherine is survived by her sister, Susan E. James; brother, Frederick T. James; nephew, Samuel J. Chisholm; niece, Hannah K. Chisholm; great nephew, Archer J. Bennett; double-first cousins, Gordon Gregory James and Ralph James Jr.; best friend, Janet Wren; and life-long friend, William "Bill" Edmonds.
In lieu of gifts the family would appreciate donations be made to the Cat Action Team, P.O. Box 7722 Charlottesville, VA 22906 or at www.catactionteam.org
.
A virtual memorial will be aired over the holidays on YouTube channel https://youtube.com/user/gordongjames
. If you would like to contribute a memory and or photos to the memorial please send those to email: [email protected]
Published by Daily Progress on Dec. 19, 2021.