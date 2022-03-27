Kathleen Morris CrawfordKathleen Morris Crawford, 76, of Dyke, was called home by our Lord on Thursday, March 24, 2022. She was born on April 9, 1945, to Jesse James Morris and Geneva Morris of Bacon Hollow. She was preceded in death by both parents, as well as her son, Bruce Gordon Crawford and brother-in-law, Kenny Hughes.She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Ellis Wilson Crawford; daughter, Teresa Mae Crawford; son, Timothy Wilson Crawford and daughter-in-law Sherrie Lynn Crawford. She is also survived by her two sisters, Lena Hughes and Madeline Snow; brother-in-law, John Randolph Crawford; sister-in-law, Naomi Crawford; and close family friend, Charles (Steve) Conley. Her family was the most important thing in the world to her besides God, she was blessed to be Grandma to six grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Tarah Crawford, Wesley and Angela Conley, Samantha Moneymaker and Tiffany Crawford. An even greater blessing was being a Great Grandma to Wyatt, Skyler, Macey, McKinley, Benjamin (Benny), Briahna, Karson, Jayden, Jayla and Karleigh with two more arriving soon.Anyone who had the pleasure of meeting Kathleen even once knew she was an amazing, strong and loving person. She never met a stranger, was always ready with a smile, a hug and of course, a meal, usually all three. God, music and being outside were always a comfort to her, she could be heard on sunny days singing hymns as she worked in her garden. One of her favorite pastimes was digging quartz crystals on her property for hours on end. She will be greatly missed but we know she is with our Lord, reuniting with family gone before her and keeping an eye on the family she left behind.A church memorial service will be held in the near future, arrangements are still being made and will be announced soon.