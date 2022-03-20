Kathleen Higgins MichelettiJune 10, 1953 - March 15, 2022It is with great sadness that the family of Kathleen "Katey" Higgins Micheletti announces her passing from complications of triple negative metastatic breast cancer. Katey died peacefully with family on March 15, 2022.She was preceded in death by her parents, Hugh Bernard "Barney" Higgins and Martha Donnell Higgins, and her sister, Kelly Higgins. She is survived by her daughter, Erin Rose Micheletti, son-in-law, Kenneth Andrew Dabkowski, and grandson, James Gregory Micheletti Dabkowski of Charlottesville, Virginia; her son, Ross Anthony Micheletti of Crozet, Virginia; and the love of her life, Wayne Micheletti. She is also survived by her sisters, Molly Knuffke, Maggy Coleman Andrews and husband, Larry, and Patti Andriessen and husband, Ken; her brother, Michael Higgins and wife, Sherrilyn; many beloved nieces, nephews, and dear friends.Katey was born on June 10, 1953, in San Antonio, Texas. She graduated summa cum laude from Incarnate Word College and received her Master's Degree in Library & Information Science from the University of Texas, where she was elected to the Beta Phi Mu International Library Science Honor Society. After living in Austin, Texas and Sunnyvale, California, Katey moved to beautiful Charlottesville, Virginia, which she embraced as her home for more than three decades. A devoted mother and school volunteer, Katey never missed a Little League game, music recital or school event. She later embarked on a second career as a preschool teacher at Millstone of Ivy Preschool for nearly two decades, sparking her students' imaginations and instilling a lifelong love of learning with her creative and engaging teaching, prior to her retirement in 2018.We warmly remember the unconditional love she gave so freely to her family and dear friends, and how much she enjoyed being a grandmother to her beloved grandson James. She filled our world with joy and while we are deeply saddened by her loss, we are thankful for the lifetime of memories and grateful she is at peace.Katey wished to express her deep gratitude to the many wonderful families and staff from Millstone of Ivy who supported her with thoughtful letters and cards during her illness. She is especially grateful to Susan Hodges and Jim and Sue Willis for their friendship and kindness. Katey's family also wishes to thank her incredible UVA oncology team, including the oncology nurses, Dr. Patrick Dillon, Dr. Mike Marshall and Dr. Andrew Mihalek, along with Hospice of the Piedmont, for their compassionate care.In accordance with her wishes, there will be no memorial service. For those desiring, donations may be made in her memory to Albemarle Housing Improvement Program (AHIP) or the UVA Cancer Center.