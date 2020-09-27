Kathleen Violet RiceKathleen Violet Carter Rice, age 87, of Charlottesville, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, September 23,2020. Born on May 25,1933, in Marshall, Va. Kathleen was the daughter of the late Lottie Mae Carter. In addition to her parents, Kathleen was preceded in death by her spouse, Troy.Kathleen is survived by her daughter, Barbara Yowell and her husband, Harry; sons, James Thomas Rice and his wife, Tonia and Richard Wayne Rice and his wife, Kimberly; grandchildren, Scott,Kenny, and Shannon Yowell, Bradley Rice and Jaime Terry; and great-grandchildren, Mallory, Nicholas, Riley, Reese,Regan, Carter, Mason, Dawson, and Parker Yowell, Brady and Lily Rice and Easton Terry.She enjoyed life, traveling and had a great love for her family. Troy and Kathleen owned Rice's Jewelers. After 32 years of service to the Charlottesville community, they retired in the late 1980's.A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, September 28, 2020, at Monticello Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to, Hospice of the Piedmon, 675 Peter Jefferson Parkway, Ste. 300, Charlottesville, VA 22911.